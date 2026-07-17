Tyre stocks skid; Ceat crashes over 9% as Q1 profit sinks 96%

Ceat tumbled 9.4 per cent to an intra-day low of ₹3,471 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday as the stock reacted to the Q1 results announced a day earlier. At 10:45 AM, the stock quoted 7.5 per cent lower at ₹3,545. The counter saw trades of around 8.64 lakh shares on the BSE and NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty was up 0.8 per cent at 24,255 levels. Ceat stock hit a 52-week high of ₹4,438 on October 23, 2025, and a 52-week low of ₹3,000.50 on August 26, 2025. On Friday, as a rub-off effect, other tyre stocks also traded with a negative bias in an otherwise firm market. JK Tyre & Industries shed 4 per cent. Apollo Tyres, TVS Srichakra, Balkrishna Industries and MRF slipped around 1 per cent each.
Ceat Q1 results
Ceat Q1FY27 on Thursday reported a sharp 96.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) dip in consolidated net profit at ₹4 crore from ₹112 crore in Q1FY26, mainly on account of forex loss. The tyre-maker took a hit of around ₹50 crore owing to depreciation of the Sri Lankan rupee on dollar-denominated debt at its overseas subsidiary. That apart, losses from newly acquired businesses arising from investments in new warehouses, infrastructure, and lower initial operating levels weighed on the Q1 earnings. The company's Q1 revenue, however grew 22.4 per cent YoY to ₹4,318 crore. Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (Ebitda) contracted to 8.45 per cent from 10.97 per cent in the same comparable period. READ MORE
ICICI Securities on Ceat Q1
Analysts at ICICI Securities note that the sharp drop in gross margins came in as expected amidst inflated commodity prices. Ceat indicated raw material inflation rose 20 per cent+ in Q1. Brent crude had surged from around $65 in Q4 to above $100, while natural rubber rose from roughly ₹190/kg to ₹250/kg in India due to global pricing, import parity linkage and rupee depreciation. In Q1, Ceat took a cumulative price increase of 5 per cent and expect raw material costs to remain at inflated level in Q2 and hence, will continue to balance pricing actions and cost prudence to progressively mitigate the impact on margins, says ICICI Securites. The brokerage adds that sensing a healthy demand prospect domestically, Ceat announced capacity addition in the 2W domain of 53,000 tyres per day at cost of ₹1,205 crore, to be commissioned by end of FY31. Current capacity stands at 80,000 tyres per day. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Reader's discretion is advised.