UltraTech Cement tanks 5% from day's high post Q2 results; key details

Akshay Shetty, Research Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan says that UltraTech had a steady second quarter with domestic cement volume growing 13.8 per cent to 35.9 million tonnes, even in a quarter hit by the monsoon."This came from new plants, a wider market reach and more sales of premium products," Shetty added.Operating profit grew 20.3 per cent to ₹3,721 crore, while Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) margin expanded by 19 bps YoY to 16 per cent. Higher volumes and improved profitability strengthened UltraTech's position in the market, said the analyst.However, on a sequential basis, UltraTech's Q2 net profit was down 42.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) compared to ₹2,599.28 crore reported in the quarter ended March 2026. Revenue from operations declined 5.5 per cent QoQ from ₹24,648.20 crore.The company's consolidated net profit for H1FY27 stood at ₹4,194.94 crore, up 12.2 per cent from ₹3,740.20 crore in H1FY26. Total income grew by 17.3 per cent YoY to ₹47,943.27 crore from ₹40,882.38 crore in the same comparable period.Earlier this month, UltraTech Cement became the first Indian company to cross 2 GW of captive green power capacity after commissioning a 116.55-MW wind energy project in Barmer, Rajasthan.The company also commissioned 10 MW of Waste Heat Recovery System (WHRS) capacity at Sarlanagar Cement Works, its integrated manufacturing unit in Karnataka. According to the company's media release, these two plants help meet about 48 per cent of the company's current power requirements.