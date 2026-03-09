Cement companies share price today

Shares of cement manufacturers were under pressure, falling up to 7 per cent on operating margin concerns due to rising crude oil prices.

Among individual stocks, Ramco Cements slipped 7 per cent to ₹1,014.60, followed by JK Cement (down 6 per cent at ₹5,100), UltraTech Cement (5 per cent at ₹11,350.40), Birla Corporation (5 per cent at ₹822.85), Shree Cement (4 per cent at ₹23,800) and India Cements (5 per cent at ₹362.90). In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 2.2 per cent at 77,170 at 01:04 PM.

Why are cement stocks under pressure on Monday?

Oil prices spiked near $120 per barrel before falling back slightly on Monday as the Iran war intensified, threatening production and shipping in the West Asia and pummelling financial markets. The price for a barrel of Brent crude, the international standard, surged to $119.50 per barrel but later was trading at $112.98, according to reports. CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS

Any unavailability or limited availability of important raw materials like fuels – pet coke and coal, and limestone, may result in disruption in production, resulting in impact of margin. In addition to indigenous sources, the cement companies imports pet coke from Saudi Arabia, the US, Gulf, etc. Logistics is a crucial part of business operations. Any disruptions or increase in logistics cost may result in impact on business profitability. Commodity price risk arises on account of fluctuations in price of raw materials and fuels viz. coal and pet coke, which are linked to international developments. Since these are primary costs in cement production, any adverse fluctuation in these prices can lead to significant drop in operating profitability, said Ramoc Cement in its annual report.

Brokerages view on Cement sector Cement sector is largely domestic-oriented; however, it is not entirely immune as its vulnerability lies in energy costs. Cement manufacturing is highly energy-intensive, relying heavily on petcoke and coal as primary fuels. Ongoing escalation of Iran-Israel-US conflict tends to spike global crude oil prices, which in turn drives up petcoke and diesel prices, affecting the margins of cement manufacturers, according to ICICI Securities. The monthly petcoke volume flowing through the Hormuz is around 4–6 lakh tonnes, with India absorbing the majority of this. The country imports almost half of its petcoke requirement, largely depending on imports, which signals the likelihood of higher petcoke prices However, the brokerage firm believes that any major increase in energy & freight costs is likely to be passed on by companies to consumers, considering the favourable demand-supply outlook of Indian cement sector.

ICICI Securities said they like UltraTech in the large cap space and Jk Lakshmi/Star cement in the midcap cement space. However, analysts at Axis Securities in the sector report said they expect cement demand to remain strong in FY26, supported by sustained government infrastructure spending, steady housing demand, and a recovery in rural consumption. These positive drivers are likely to keep the industry on a solid growth trajectory. The brokerage firm forecast high single-digit volume growth across its coverage universe. The industry added nearly 30–35 MTPA of new capacity in FY25, with a further ~35-40 MTPA expected in FY26. This sustained capacity expansion reflects confidence in long term demand growth and continued investment momentum across the sector.