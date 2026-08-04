Unimech Aerospace surges 9% on healthy Q1 results, hits 13-month high

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing share price movement

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing (Unimech) share price hit a 13-month high of ₹1,375, surging 9 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade after the company reported healthy earnings for the quarter ended June 2026 (Q1FY27).

The stock price of the aerospace & defense company quoted at its highest level since June 17, 2025. It zoomed 98 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹695.05 hit on March 30, 2026. The stock hit a record high of ₹1,523.60 on January 2, 2025.

At 10:06 AM, Unimech quoted 8 per cent higher at ₹1,362, as against a 0.25 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. A combined 760,000 equity shares have changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Unimech – Q1 results Unimech Aerospace reported a 70.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its Q1FY27 revenue to ₹107.6 crore , driven by healthy execution across aerospace and precision engineering programmes. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 98.3 per cent YoY to ₹39.3 crore, while the EBITDA margin improved to 36.5 per cent (+510 bps YoY and -658 bps QoQ). Profit after tax increased 45.7 per cent YoY to ₹27.9 crore. The order book for the company stood at ₹280 crore (~1x trailing twelve month revenue) as on June 2026. Management highlighted that the company delivered its highest-ever quarterly revenue, supported by improving customer demand, growing traction in the Precision Components & Assemblies business, successful integration of Hobel Bellows and expanding engagements across aerospace, semiconductor and energy sectors.

“The strategic investments made over the past quarters are now beginning to translate into tangible business outcomes. The successful integration of Hobel Bellows and growing customer engagements across aerospace, semiconductor and energy sectors are steadily expanding our growth platform,” the management said. Looking ahead, the management expects capacity utilisation to improve as qualification programs transition into serial production. Backed by a healthy order pipeline, expanding customer relationships and sustained margin discipline, they remain confident that FY27 will be a year of strong growth and value creation as the company builds a globally competitive precision engineering platform. Meanwhile, the board approved a proposal to raise up to ₹750 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) to support future growth initiatives and expansion.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Unimech is an advanced integrated global precision engineering solutions platform serving high growth industries across aerospace, defence, energy, oil & gas, semiconductors, and other high-performance industrial sectors. The company specialises in complex build-to-print and build-to-specification for high-mix low-to-medium volume manufacturing, with capabilities spanning precision machining, fabrication, welding, complex assembly, special processes, advanced testing and validation. Unimech – Motilal Oswal Financial Services sees more upside in stock Motilal Oswal Financial Services initiated coverage on the Unimech stock with a 'Buy' rating on July 17, 2026. The brokerage firm set a 12-month target price of ₹1,530 (50x FY28E EPS).

After a flattish revenue and decline in profits due to margin contraction in FY26, the brokerage firm expects Unimech to post a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 74 per cent/83 per cent/57 per cent in revenue/EBITDA/profit after tax over FY26-28E, with a 35 per cent EBITDA margin. The growth they believe will be driven by a healthy uptick in the core segments of aero tooling and precision components as well as contributions from the recently formed joint venture and acquisitions. RoE/RoCE (pre-tax) are also expected to expand to 16 per cent/18 per cent in FY28 from 9 per cent/12 per cent in FY26, aided by improving asset turnover and strong operating results.