Union Bank shares fall 9% after Q4 results; weak NII, higher slippages hit

Union Bank of India Q4 results, UBI share price
Union Bank of India shares tumbled nearly 9 per cent on the BSE on Thursday after the public sector bank (PSB) saw a muted March quarter (Q4FY26). Union Bank of India’s Q4 results
showed a sluggish growth in net profit, hit by weak net interest income (NII) and higher slippages.
Board of Directors have recommended a dividend of ₹5 per equity share for the year ended March 31, 2026.
Union Bank Q4 results
The profit was nearly flat compared to the December quarter (Q3FY26), which had the bottomline at ₹5,017 crore.
Operationally, Union Bank’s net interest income (NII) fell 1.14 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹ 9,406 crore from ₹9,514 crore. It was up barely 0.84 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q).
The bank’s net interest margin (NIM) stood at 2.64 per cent at the end of March 2026, down 12 basis points from 2.76 Q-o-Q.
Union Bank of India’s operating profit growth also stayed contained at 3.3 per cent Y-o-Y on the back of a sharp 61.4 per cent decline in treasury income.
The operating profit came at ₹7,955 crore, while treasury income was at ₹636 crore.
Asset quality
UBI’s asset quality improved with gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) falling to ₹30,401 crore from ₹31,121 crore at the end of the December 2025 quarter. On a Y-o-Y basis, GNPA reduced from ₹35,350 crore.
GNPA ratio, thus, stood at 2.82 per cent versus 3.06 per cent Q-o-Q and 3.6 per cent Y-o-Y.
Likewise, NNPA fell to ₹ 5,067 crore from ₹5,102 crore Q-o-Q and ₹5,969 crore Y-o-Y.
NNPA ratio improved to 0.48 per cent vs 0.51 per cent Q-o-Q.
The lender’s total provisions, however, saw an uptick. Provisions at the end of the March 2026 quarter were ₹ 2,640 crore, up from ₹1,925 crore seen at the end of December 2025 quarter.
In March 2025, provisions were ₹2,715 crore.
Loans and deposits
Union Bank of India reported a loan growth of 9.74 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY26. Total loans reached ₹10.78 trillion, compared to ₹9.82 trillion.
The same was ₹10.16 trillion at the end of Q3FY26, leading to a quarterly increase of 6.6 per cent.
Loan growth was primariyl driven by retail and MSME segment.
On the deposit front, total deposits stood at ₹13.06 trillion, up barely 2.7 per cent Y-o-Y and 6.8 per cent Q-o-Q.