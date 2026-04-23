Union Bank shares fall 9% after Q4 results; weak NII, higher slippages hit

The profit was nearly flat compared to the December quarter (Q3FY26), which had the bottomline at ₹5,017 crore.

Operationally, Union Bank’s net interest income (NII) fell 1.14 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹ 9,406 crore from ₹9,514 crore. It was up barely 0.84 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q).

The bank’s net interest margin (NIM) stood at 2.64 per cent at the end of March 2026, down 12 basis points from 2.76 Q-o-Q.

Union Bank of India’s operating profit growth also stayed contained at 3.3 per cent Y-o-Y on the back of a sharp 61.4 per cent decline in treasury income.

The operating profit came at ₹7,955 crore, while treasury income was at ₹636 crore.