Unserved Sebi notices at 19-year low amid better tracking, outreach

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had sent a notice for hearing a case related to front-running to an address in the Mumbai suburban region on January 30, but it could not be served.

The regulator attempts to reach out at the last known address. But recently, it has done so through other means of contact. When this fails, the notice is considered unserved; newspaper advertisements can follow and the order is also placed on the Sebi website. There have been around 300 such unserved notices on an average annually over the last 10 years. The numbers for FY26 as available in April shows a drop to 72 notices, the fewest since FY08. The annual numbers on unserved notices were calculated thro¬ugh counting of individual notices between April and March of each financial year.