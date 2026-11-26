Up 25.3% in a month, HDFC Bank regains No.2 spot by market capitalisation
The bank's market capitalisation rose to Rs 13.38 trillion as its shares rallied on foreign investor buying and easing leadership concerns
The bank's market capitalisation rose to Rs 13.38 trillion as its shares rallied on foreign investor buying and easing leadership concerns
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First Published: Nov 26 2026 | 11:44 PM IST