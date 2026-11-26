The stock was trading at its highest level since March 6. It has surged 30 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹668.9, touched on October 28. The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹1,017.9 on December 1, 2025.

“Data indicates that foreign investors have been aggressively buying financial stocks over the past few days, reversing the trend of heavy selling seen in previous months. HDFC Bank stands to be a major beneficiary of these inflows. The stock was also trading at attractive valuations at the beginning of the month, adding to its appeal. We believe there is still room for further upside and remain bullish on the stock,” Malakar added.