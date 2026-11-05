Up to 570% rally! 16 stocks light up investors' portfolios in Samvat 2082

Cupid Ltd
and Sterlite Technologies
emerged as the top performing stocks in the Nifty 500 index during Samvat 2082, delivering returns of 570 per cent and 556 per cent, respectively, data as on November 3, 2026. Sansera Engineering was the third best performing counter, with a 193 per cent rally, followed by HFCL, which gained 187 per cent.
Analysts said that all the businesses had a peculiar combination of the strong industry tailwind along with the robust earning growth during last 4-6 quarters leading to strong outperformance during Samvat 2082.
Cupid, according to Avinash Gorakhshar, founder, Avinash Mentor Research, gained due to aggressive capacity expansion, strategic entry into high-margin IVD (In-Vitro Diagnostics) medical kits, and aggressive domestic/export footprint growth.
Sterlite Technologies and HFCL Ltd benefited from global optical fiber cable (OFC) demand recovery, 5G enterprise network rollouts, and big-ticket export order wins for defence communications and AI-driven data center connectivity infrastructure, he said. MTAR Tech, Ather Energy on the list
Likewise, Welspun Corp advanced 179 per cent, while Aditya Infotech and Rubicon Research delivered returns of 177 per cent each, data showed. Other counters like MTAR Technologies
and Ather Energy
also featured among the top performers, gaining 175 per cent and 158 per cent, respectively.