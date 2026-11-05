Up to 570% rally! 16 stocks light up investors' portfolios in Samvat 2082

However, despite the market correction, several stocks delivered strong returns. According to ACE Equity data, a total of 16 stocks from the Nifty 500 universe turned multibaggers during Samvat 2082.

Avinash said that MTAR Technologies and Sansera Engineering surged due to record-high order books from defence execution, clean energy component sourcing, and rapid aerospace export diversification. Sansera benefited from non-automotive/aerospace margin expansion, while MTAR saw revenue execution rebound in precision instrumentation.Laurus Labs rose 158 per cent, while Acutaas Chemicals gained 137 per cent. On Laurus Labs, Avinash said that the rally was driven by a sharp cyclical recovery in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) pricing, expanding CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing) order pipelines, and successful generic formulations launches.Thangamayil Jewellery advanced 130 per cent, followed by TD Power Systems (116 per cent) and Chennai Petroleum Corporation (112 per cent). Welspun Living and Aether Industries rounded off the list, with gains of 108 per cent and 101 per cent, respectively.

As we enter Samvat 2083, Sunny Agrawal, head - fundamental research at SBI Securities, cautioned investors and emphasised the need for a selective approach. "The investment landscape calls for selectivity rather than indiscriminate optimism. Investors should consider booking partial profits after such a sharp rally," he said. "These counter has given multibagger returns and currently looks expensive. Investors should take 1 or 2 quarters to analyse their results and should take any decision only once the thesis on which stock ran is proved correct," Rahul Sharma, head of research at Equity99, said. Market outlook for Samvat 2083

According to Kotak neo, Diwali 2026 marks an interesting turning point for Indian equities. After a prolonged phase of correction and volatility, the market is entering the new Samvat with stronger opportunities for long-term wealth creation. Corporate earnings have remained supportive, while the correction has created more attractive entry points in several quality stocks.