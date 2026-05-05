D-Street investors scouting for passive income opportunities may consider a set of 15 high dividend-yielding stocks from the Nifty 500 universe, spanning energy, PSU banks, IT, metals and allied sectors, according to a list compiled by IDBI Capital Markets & Securities.
At the top of the list is Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), which offers the highest dividend yield of 7.5 per cent. The stock is priced at ₹300.50 apiece, with a market capitalisation of ₹1,30,350 crore and sales of ₹1,29,978 crore. Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) follows with a dividend yield of 7.0 per cent, backed by a market cap of ₹2,00,804 crore and sales of ₹3,28,868 crore.
Among other state-run entities, REC, and Coal India offer dividend yields of 5.5 per cent each. REC has a market capitalisation of ₹93,308 crore and sales of ₹2,87,697 crore, while Coal India’s market cap stands at ₹2,96,643 crore with sales of ₹2,94,419 crore.
In the mid-yield segment, Wipro, and UTI Asset Management Company also offer dividend yields of 5.5 per cent each. Wipro has a market capitalisation of ₹2,10,460 crore and sales of ₹2,13,932 crore, whereas UTI AMC’s market cap is ₹12,204 crore with sales of ₹12,052 crore.
The list is rounded off by NMDC, and Infosys, which offer dividend yields of 3.9 per cent and 3.8 per cent, respectively. ===============================================================================
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