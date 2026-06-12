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Dividend stocks: Tata Tech, Sanofi Consumer, 20 others go ex-date next week

Dividend stocks: Among the companies, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India has announced the highest final dividend of ₹75 per share, with June 19, 2026, fixed as the record date

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SI Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 8:02 AM IST
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Shares of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Tata Technologies, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Tata Communications, Torrent Power, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India, Polycab India and 16 other companies are likely to remain in focus in the week from Monday, June 15, 2026, to Friday, June 19, 2026, following their dividend announcements for shareholders. 
Other companies to feature in the list include SMC Global Securities, R R Kabel, Capital Small Finance Bank, eMudhra, GHCL, HDB Financial Services, Monika Alcobev, Swastika Investmart, Vimta Labs, Amba Enterprises, AWL Agri Business, Corona Remedies, GHCL Textiles, IndiaMART InterMESH, Raghav Productivity Enhancers, and Solitaire Machine Tools. 
According to exchange data, shares of these companies are slated to turn ex-dividend during the week. Investors must own the shares before the ex-dividend date to qualify for the announced payouts. Those purchasing the stock on or after the ex-date will not be eligible for the dividend, as shareholder entitlement is determined based on the record date fixed by the company. 
Among the companies, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India has announced the highest final dividend of ₹75 per share, with June 19, 2026, fixed as the record date. Polycab India has declared a final dividend of ₹47 per share, while IndiaMART InterMESH will pay a special dividend of ₹30 per share. 
Tata Communications has announced a final dividend of ₹17.50 per share, while GHCL has declared a final dividend of ₹12 per share. Tata Technologies has announced a final dividend of ₹8.35 per share along with a special dividend of ₹3.35 per share. 
Corona Remedies has declared a final dividend of ₹10 per share. R R Kabel has announced a final dividend of ₹5.50 per share, while Capital Small Finance Bank and Torrent Power will pay final dividends of ₹5 per share each.
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
SMC Global Securities June 15, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹0.60 June 15, 2026
R R Kabel June 16, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹5.50 June 16, 2026
Capital Small Finance Bank June 18, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹5 June 18, 2026
eMudhra June 18, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹1.25 June 18, 2026
GHCL June 18, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹12 June 18, 2026
HDB Financial Services June 18, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹2 June 18, 2026
Monika Alcobev June 18, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹1 June 18, 2026
Swastika Investmart June 18, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹0.60 June 18, 2026
Tata Technologies June 18, 2026 Special Dividend - ₹3.35 June 18, 2026
Tata Technologies June 18, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹8.35 June 18, 2026
Vimta Labs -$ June 18, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹2 June 18, 2026
Amba Enterprises June 19, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹0.75 June 19, 2026
AWL Agri Business June 19, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹1 June 19, 2026
Corona Remedies June 19, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹10 June 19, 2026
GHCL Textiles June 19, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹0.60 June 20, 2026
HDFC Life Insurance Company June 19, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹2.10 June 19, 2026
IndiaMART InterMESH June 19, 2026 Special Dividend - ₹30 June 19, 2026
Polycab India June 19, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹47 June 19, 2026
Raghav Productivity Enhancers June 19, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹1 June 19, 2026
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India June 19, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹75 June 19, 2026
Solitaire Machine Tools June 19, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹1.5 June 20, 2026
Tata Communications June 19, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹17.50 June 19, 2026
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles June 19, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹3 June 19, 2026
Torrent Power June 19, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹5 June 19, 2026
 
(Source: BSE)  Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has declared a final dividend of ₹3 per share. HDFC Life Insurance Company has announced a final dividend of ₹2.10 per share, while HDB Financial Services and Vimta Labs will pay final dividends of ₹2 per share each. 
Solitaire Machine Tools has declared a final dividend of ₹1.50 per share, while eMudhra has announced a final dividend of ₹1.25 per share. AWL Agri Business, Monika Alcobev, and Raghav Productivity Enhancers have declared final dividends of ₹1 per share each. 
Amba Enterprises has announced a final dividend of ₹0.75 per share. SMC Global Securities, GHCL Textiles, and Swastika Investmart will pay final dividends of ₹0.60 per share each.
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Topics :Stocks in focusdividendHigh dividend stocksdividend incomestock market tradingshare marketTata TechnologiesTata MotorsTorrent Power

First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 8:01 AM IST

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