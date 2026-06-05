Shares of Adani Enterprises, Infosys, Tata Elxsi, INOX India, Tata Chemicals, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Tata Investment Corporation, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, Trent, and 30 other companies are likely to remain in focus in the week from Monday, June 8, 2026, to Friday, June 12, 2026, following their dividend announcements for shareholders.

Other companies scheduled to trade ex-dividend during the week include ACC, Ambuja Cements, Apcotex Industries, Adani Total Gas, Avantel, Canara Bank, Cemindia Projects, Eimco Elecon (India), Elecon Engineering Company, High Energy Batteries India, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, JM Financial, Lloyds Metals and Energy, MM Forgings, Navin Fluorine International, Orient Cement, Oseaspre Consultants, Panchsheel Organics, Petronet LNG, Piramal Finance, Punjab National Bank, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Tata Steel, Technojet Consultants, Nelco, and Indian Bank.

According to exchange data, shares of these companies are slated to turn ex-dividend during the week. Investors must own the shares before the ex-dividend date to qualify for the announced payouts. Those purchasing the stock on or after the ex-date will not be eligible for the dividend, as shareholder entitlement is determined based on the record date fixed by the company. Among the companies, Oseaspre Consultants , and Technojet Consultants have announced the highest final dividend of ₹87 per share each, with June 12, 2026, fixed as the record date. Tata Elxsi has declared a final dividend of ₹75 per share, while Infosys will pay a final dividend of ₹25 per share. Indian Bank , meanwhile, has announced a final dividend of ₹18.25 per share.

Among others, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company has announced a final dividend of ₹12.40 per share, while Tata Chemicals , and Piramal Finance have declared final dividends of ₹11 per share each. Further, Navin Fluorine International has announced a final dividend of ₹8.60 per share, while ACC, and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone will pay final dividends of ₹7.50 per share each. Trent has declared a final dividend of ₹6 per share. Unified Data Tech Solutions has announced an interim dividend of ₹5.50 per share, while Apcotex Industries has declared a final dividend of ₹5.50 per share. Canara Bank has announced a final dividend of ₹4.20 per share, while Eimco Elecon (India), MM Forgings, Tata Steel, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, and Voltas have declared dividends of ₹4 per share each.