UPL, Deepak Fertilisers, SRF, UPL slip up to 6% amid West Asia jitters

Fertiliser stocks fell as much as 6 per cent in Monday's trade, amid geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Individually, at 10:42 AM, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation was down 5.02 per cent, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals slipped 4.96 per cent, and Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers, Paradeep Phosphates, Aarti Industries, and National Fertilizers fell over 3 per cent.

Similarly, Bayer CropScience, SRF and UPL plunged over 2 per cent.

Why are fertiliser stocks falling?

According to Kotak Institutional Securities, prolonged unrest in West Asia could not only push up input costs for Indian chemical companies but also have an impact on export revenues for certain companies.

The report highlighted that for January 2026, India’s exports of organic and inorganic chemicals declined 5.1 percent month-on-month (M-o-M) and 0.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), while imports rose 12.3 per cent M-o-M but fell 0.2 per cent Y-o-Y. Similarly, Crisil Ratings also flagged that the ongoing uncertainties can lead to supply-chain disruption with possible impact on imports to India. The country is also dependent on West Asia for 30 per cent of its imports of key raw materials and intermediates, such as rock phosphate, phosphoric acid and muriate of potash. ALSO READ: Market crash | Sensex stocks: hit 52-week lows | Kwality Wall's tanks 8% Furthermore, since the region also plays a key role in the global supply chain, there is a likelihood of an increase in the international prices for urea and di-ammonium phosphate. Additionally, liquefied natural gas (LNG) is a feedstock for manufacturing urea. Its reduced availability, or increased prices, will impact production or raise input costs. All of these, in turn, can result in a higher subsidy requirement than budgeted by the government, noted Crisil.