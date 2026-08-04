Agrochemicals player UPL Limited witnessed a 7 per cent decline in its shares on Tuesday, August 4, following its Q1 results announcement for the fiscal year 2026-27 (FY27). Analysts remained mixed on the counter even as the growth was broad-based.

UPL share price hit the day's low of ₹583.65 on the BSE, down 6.6 per cent from the last close of ₹625. So far in 2026, the stock has lost 27 per cent while it is down 17 per cent in a year.

As of 1.30 PM, it was trading at ₹585, down 6.38 per cent as against a 0.43 per cent decline in BSE barometer Sensex to 78,300 levels.

UPL Q1 results UPL's topline growth of 10.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹10,181 crore in Q1 FY27, was currency and realisation-led as volumes moderated 3 per cent during the quarter. Profit attributable to owners came in at ₹10 crore in the April-June quarter as against a loss ₹88 crore in the same period last year. Meanwhile, its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 23 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,610 crore, driven by price increases and a better product mix. Ebitda margin stood at 15.8 per cent, up 160 bps. UPL has guided for topline growth of 7-11 per cent and Ebitda growth 10-14 per cent in FY27, which shall be volume-led for the next three quarters. Management reiterated its commitment to reach its medium-term target of <1.5x net debt-to-EBITDA.

What brokerages recommend on UPL Domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) said that improving pricing discipline, increasing contribution from higher margin businesses, healthy volume-led growth in global crop protection, healthy performance from Advanta & Superform, and disciplined cost management are expected to be key growth drivers for the company. However, it maintained its FY27/FY28 earnings estimates and reiterated its 'Neutral' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹600 (premised on a 12x P/E, i.e., at a 45 per cent discount to the five-year average P/E). On the other hand, Elara Capital said that UPL's varied product pipeline across crop protection & seeds and chemical & NPP makes it portfolio resilient and is the key growth driver.