Further gains for Larsen & Toubro depend on de-escalation in West Asia

The prospect pipeline for the remaining nine months of FY27 is about ₹15 trillion, with hopes of activity in the Middle East picking up from Q2 FY27. L&T has a diversified order inflow mix from Europe. Of the estimated pipeline, about ₹7.45 trillion is domestic. The domestic private sector will contribute close to 45 per cent of domestic prospects. Infrastructure and utilities prospects are ₹7.8 trillion (versus ₹6.9 trillion last year), of which transportation accounts for 24 per cent, civil 22 per cent, power transmission and distribution (T&D) 17 per cent, buildings and factories 15 per cent, water 12 per cent, and metals and minerals 10 per cent. Conventional energy prospects are ₹4.4 trillion (Rs 5.2 trillion last year), including hydrocarbon prospects worth ₹3.7 trillion. Green energy prospects are ₹2.43 trillion (versus ₹2.46 trillion a year ago), comprising solar EPC opportunities of ₹1.8 trillion, offshore wind of ₹0.4 trillion, and onshore wind of ₹0.22 trillion. The manufacturing and products pipeline is ₹46,000 crore, compared with ₹30,000 crore last year.