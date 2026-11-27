Shares of Home-services platform Urban Company gained nearly 2 per cent in early trade on Friday after the company announced its foray into the air conditioner category through its brand Native Ultra and Native Ultra Air ACs

The company’s counter at 09:18 AM was trading 0.7 per cent higher at ₹171 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was down 0.08 per cent at 25,605.35. In intraday trade, the stock gained 1.7 per cent to touch the day's high at ₹172.96 per share.

Urban Company said that Native AC comes with a five-year unconditional warranty that covers gas refills, meaning zero repair costs for five years, along with a 10-year compressor warranty. The company further added that over the years it has handled more than 18 million AC service and repair jobs.

Native AC, priced at ₹55,499 onwards, were made available for pre-booking from November 26, 2026, exclusively on the Urban Company app, with assisted buying available. The full range will be announced at launch. Brokerage firm SBI Securities has given the company a positive rating ‘in the medium to long term’ Vipin Kumar, AVP research at Globe Capital Market, said that the stock has started a series of higher highs and higher lows after hitting an all-time low around ₹100 on March 4, 2026. Going ahead, we advise traders to maintain a buy-on-dips approach and wait for a dip to add around the ₹155–₹160 levels. “On the higher side, 185 will act as immediate resistance. A decisive break above ₹185 could lead it towards its all-time highs,” he added.