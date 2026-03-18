Urban Company shares jumped 15.8 per cent in trade on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹127.3 per share. The buying came after the National Stock Exchange (NSE) bulk deal data showed that SBI Mutual Fund bought an additional stake in the company.

At 10:14 AM, Urban Company’s share price was trading 12.56 per cent higher at ₹123.65. In comparison, Sensex was up 0.31 per cent at 76,305.17.

According to NSE bulk deal data, SBI Mutual Fund bought 3,50,63,090 shares for ₹109.85 per share. On BSE, SBI MF purchased 2,24,93,959 shares for ₹109.83 per share.

As of December 2025, SBI MF held a 1.89 per cent stake in the company, shows BSE shareholding pattern.

FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Apart from that, among public shareholders, alternate investment funds held 1.41 per cent share, insurance companies held 0.44 per cent stake, and foreign investors held 65.63 per cent stake. Total public shareholding stood at 79.71 per cent. Analyst's view "SBI Mutual Fund's meaningful stake purchase has restored sentiment following temporary price pressure from lock-in expiry-driven selling — and the institutional confidence appears well-placed," said Nitant Darekar, research analyst, Bonanza. He added: Q3 FY26 numbers were encouraging as consolidated net transaction value (NTV) grew 36 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-)Y to ₹1,081 crore, revenues rose 42 per cent to ₹383 crore, and ex-InstaHelp, the core business generated ₹44 crore in adjusted Earnings before interest, tax, deprecaition and amortisation (Ebitda) profit. India Consumer Services margins expanded to 5.6 per cent of NTV, with a credible long-term path to 9–10 per cent. International markets posted 79 per cent like-for-like NTV growth at positive Ebitda, while Native grew 93 per cent Y-o-Y. InstaHelp remains the key drag, but loss per order nearly halved quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to ₹381, and the trajectory is improving. Management has committed to consolidated Ebitda break-even by Q3 FY28 and ₹1,000 crore Ebitda by FY31. With supply overhang now absorbed, the risk-reward for patient investors looks increasingly compelling, believes Darekar. According to Nuvama Institutional Equities, the six-month lock-in period of Urban Company ended on March 17, 2026, making up to 941 million equity shares, or 66 per cent of the company's outstanding equity, eligible for trading. However, this does not imply that all these shares will be offloaded in the market immediately. The expiry of the lock-in period simply means that these shares can now be traded.

Outlook The Indian home services sector represents a massive, largely untapped opportunity with a total addressable market (TAM) of approximately ₹5 trillion, according to a JM Financial report from earlier this year. Despite its scale, digital adoption remains in its infancy, with online penetration currently sitting below 1 per cent. READ | Swan Defence hits 5% lower circuit as OFS opens for non-retail investors The brokerage projects the broader industry to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10-11 per cent through FY30, fueled by a significant shift toward online platforms. Urban Company has established itself as the clear leader in this space, capturing over 60 per cent of the online market. As the only large-scale player offering multiple service categories, the company has built a formidable competitive moat. JM Financial noted that this leadership is reinforced by powerful network effects that are challenging for competitors to match, providing a platform to launch new services with minimal additional capital.