Urban Company jumps 5% after InstaHelp hits 1 million monthly bookings

Urban Company shares jumped 5.4 per cent in trade on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹120.7 per share. At 10:58 AM, Urban Company’s share price was trading 3.97 per cent higher at ₹119.05 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1.57 per cent at 72,431.01.

The buying on the counter came after the company announced that its quick-service housekeeping vertical, InstaHelp, has surpassed 1 million monthly delivered bookings in March.

According to the filing, the one million milestone follows closely on the heels of the over 50,000 daily orders reported in February, marking InstaHelp as the fastest-scaling business unit in Urban Company’s history.

Currently operational across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, and Pune, InstaHelp has seen strong adoption. Under this vertical, the company offers consumers high-quality housekeeping services for such tasks as cleaning, dishwashing, laundry, and meal preparation, all within 10-15 minutes from the time of booking. "InstaHelp’s trajectory is a testament to the trust our consumers place in the platform for their most immediate, everyday needs," said Abhiraj Singh Bhal, CEO & Co-founder, Urban Company. Motilal Oswal Financial Services, in a note dated March 24, 2026, stated that Urban Company is a significant beneficiary of the gradual formalisation of India’s fragmented home services market. As consumption shifts from unorganised offline providers to organised, technology-led platforms, the company—which holds a dominant 70 per cent share in the online home services space—is well-positioned to scale profitably. The brokerage highlighted Urban Company’s strong micro-market execution and structurally superior service professional monetisation as key growth drivers.