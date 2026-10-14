Urban Company jumps 3% on fundraising plans; JM Fin calls the step prudent

Urban Company share price: Online marketplace platform Urban Company's shares jumped nearly 3 per cent on Wednesday after the company said it looks to raise funds via equity shares and/or equity-linked securities via QIP, preferential allotment or other permissible routes.

The board will meet later this week on October 16 to consider fund raise. The proposed amount, issue price and other terms have not been disclosed yet.

The plans to build a war chest to tap long-term opportunities buoyed the stock. Urban Company's share price hit the day's high of ₹167.90, rising as much as 2.75 per cent against the last closing price of ₹163.40 apiece on the BSE.

The stock has rallied 74 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹96.35 hit in March this year, while it remains 24 per cent higher on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. As of 10 AM, Urban Company's stock was flat, up 0.5 per cent at ₹164.25 while the BSE barometer Sensex was flat at 73,040. A cumulative 2.8 million shares of the company had changed hands so far. JM Financial says UC is building war chest Commenting on the fundraising plans, domestic brokerage JM Financial said that this is a "step in the right direction" amidst high competitive pressures in the instant house-help segment and anticipation of some of Snabbit or Pronto eventually expanding into UC’s core India consumer services categories.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 100 pts, Nifty near 22,700; Cyient DLM shares hit 52-week high Both players have been aggressively scaling operations, which could keep competitive intensity elevated as platforms prioritise customer acquisition, service professional onboarding and network densification. "We believe UC needs to remain adequately capitalised to sustain its competitive positioning in this evolving market, particularly as InstaHelp remains in an investment phase," said the analysts at the brokerage firm. Despite already having a cash balance of ₹20 billion at FY26-end, JM Financial believes Urban Company's decision to explore a fundraise is strategically prudent. A well-capitalised market leader with the ability to sustain investments over an extended period could make it increasingly difficult for newer entrants to attract funding and challenge its market position, in its view.