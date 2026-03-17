Urban Company shares drop 5% after large equity traded in two block deals

Shares of Urban Company Ltd fell over 5 per cent on Tuesday after around 35 million shares changed hands on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) during early trade.

Shares of the company are down 32 per cent since listing and currently trade at 35 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 17.5 per cent this year, compared to a 10 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. Urban Company has a total market capitalisation of ₹16,105.92 crore.

Urban Co block trade today

Urban company shares are in focus after about 35 million shares, or a 2.5 per cent stake, changed hands on NSE in two block deals, according to Bloomberg data. Buyers and sellers were not known immediately.

Urban Company outlook

Urban Company operates in a large and underpenetrated Indian home services market with a total addressable market of around ₹5 trillion and online penetration of less than 1 per cent, JM Financial said in a note earlier this year. The brokerage expects the overall industry to grow at a compound annual rate of 10-11 per cent between FY25 and FY30, with a sharp increase in online adoption over the same period.