Urban Company shares fall 10% as Q2 net loss widens despite revenue growth

Urban Company Q2 results review: Home services marketplace Urban Company reported its Q2FY27 results over the weekend, delivering tepid performance for the July-September quarter (Q2FY27).

Subsequently, the company's counter came under pressure on Monday. At 10:29 AM, Urban Company’s share price was trading 8.04 per cent lower at ₹145.41 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was down 0.21 per cent at 23,097.70. In intraday trade, the stock fell 9.45 per cent to touch the day's low at ₹144.61 per share.

Urban Company Q2 results highlights:

Urban Company’s consolidated net loss widened to ₹182.48 crore in the July-September quarter of FY27. The company had posted a net loss of ₹59.33 crore in the year-ago period.

Urban Company's revenue from operations rose 41.4 per cent to ₹537.29 crore from ₹380.03 crore in Q2 FY26. On a sequential basis, the net loss widened from ₹92.12 crore in the April-June quarter, while revenue was up 1.7 per cent. The company's board also approved raising up to ₹2,500 crore through the issue of equity shares or other convertible securities via qualified institutional placement (QIP), subject to shareholder approval. Brokerages’ view on Urban Company post Q2 Results Emkay The brokerage noted that Urban Company delivered a healthy 2QFY27 performance, with the India Consumer Services (ex Instahelp) (ICS) NTV growing 26.3 per cent y-o-y on a higher base, while International NTV increased 66.9 per cent y-o-y. InstaHelp orders grew 63.0 per cent q-o-q to 6.23 million.

Emaky added that the company’s board granted in-principle approval for exploring residential air conditioners under Native and a fund-raise of up to ₹25 billion to support organic growth, strengthen InstaHelp’s market leadership, and pursue selective acquisitions. JM Financial The brokerage noted that Urban Company reported healthy growth and margin improvement in Q2FY27 across core segments, but accelerated InstaHelp investments continued to weigh on consolidated profitability. India Consumer Services (ex-InstaHelp) NTV grew 26 per cent y-o-y despite a tougher base, aided by new user acquisition and Tier 2 expansion, with adjusted EBITDA margin improving 110bps y-o-y to 3.5 per cent. With cash and equivalents of ₹19 billion sufficient to fund InstaHelp, the management positioned the proposed raise to provide strategic flexibility while retaining its profitability targets. It added that each of UC’s segments has a long growth runway, given a strong local network, a monopoly core business, and higher margins relative to other internet businesses. “We maintain ‘Buy’ while revising up our target price by 5.3 per cent to ₹200.