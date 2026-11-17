Home services marketplace Urban Company's share price fell nearly 2 per cent on Tuesday as the company launched a qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise ₹2,500 crore in fresh capital.

The company's counter at 09:45 AM was trading 0.19 per cent lower at ₹171.34 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was up 0.27 per cent at 25,358.55. In intraday trade, the stock fell 1.7 per cent to touch the day's low at ₹168 per share.

In an exchange filing on Monday, the company said that its board of directors has approved and authorised the opening of the issue on November 16, 2026. It further added that “the floor price in respect of the aforesaid Issue based on the pricing formula as prescribed under Regulation 176(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations is ₹ 161.03 per Equity Share”

Among the funds raised, the company said ₹600 crore from the capital will go towards its InstaHelp business, a segment which offers households daily cleaning and housekeeping needs, and nearly ₹540 crore will be deployed towards marketing initiatives; similarly, ₹200 crore will be spent on technology development and cloud infrastructure. In its Q2FY27 results, Urban Company’s consolidated net loss widened to ₹182.48 crore in the July-September quarter of FY27. The company had posted a net loss of ₹59.33 crore. Urban Company's revenue from operations rose 41.4 per cent to ₹537.29 crore from ₹380.03 crore in Q2 FY26. On a sequential basis, the net loss widened from ₹92.12 crore in the April-June quarter, while revenue was up 1.7 per cent.

Notably, the company's InstaHelp segment reported a segment loss of ₹173.12 crore in the quarter, compared with a loss of ₹ 42.91 crore a year ago, according to the filing. Segment revenue rose to ₹20.54 crore in Q2 FY27 from Rs 1.43 crore in Q2 FY26. Vipin Kumar, AVP research at Globe Capital Market, said that the stock has started a series of higher highs and higher lows after hitting an all-time low around ₹100 on March 6, 2026. "Going ahead, we advise traders to maintain a buy-on-dips approach and wait for a dip to add around the ₹155–160 levels. On the higher side, ₹185 will act as immediate resistance," he said.