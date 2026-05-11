Urban Company tanks 11% as Q4 net loss widens; InstaHelp losses disappoint

Urban Company shares tanked 10.7 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day low at ₹124.5 per share. However, at 10:29 AM, Urban Company’s share price recovered slightly and was down 9.24 per cent at ₹126.65 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1.42 per cent at 76,232.73.

The company reported its Q4FY26 numbers on Friday, during market hours. In the March quarter (Q4FY26), Urban Company reported a net loss widened to ₹161.16 crore, as compared to a net loss of ₹2.84 crore in the same period last year.

The revenue from operations stood at ₹425.26 crore, as compared to ₹298.45 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Urban Company’s net transacting value rose 42 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,148 crore in Q4FY26, the company’s highest quarterly level in nearly four years.

Its adjusted Ebitda loss for the quarter stood at ₹98 crore, while adjusted Ebitda excluding InstaHelp was ₹22 crore, with margins improving by 160 basis points (bps). Check detailed results here Brokerage's view on Urban Company Motilal Oswal Financial Services | Neutral | Target raised to ₹135 from ₹125 Core business execution continued to improve with steady growth and better margin progression, driven by supply densification and improving utilisation, according to analysts. The brokerage has raised its estimates by 3 per cent to factor in stronger-than-expected performance in the India Consumer Services business. JM Financial Institutional Securities | Reduce | Target raised to ₹130 from ₹125 The brokerage has maintained 'Reduce', citing an unfavourable risk-reward ratio at current market price and near-term uncertainty around InstaHelp. Urban Company reported broad-based acceleration in Q4FY26 across its core India Consumer Services, Native, and International businesses. Core India posted 26 per cent Y-o-Y net transacting value (NTV) growth — the fastest in 11 quarters — with adjusted Ebitda margin expanding 160 bps to 3.3 per cent of NTV, marking a directional improvement toward the company's steady-state adjusted Ebitda margin guidance of 9-10 per cent. International business (excluding Saudi Arabia) logged robust growth of 84 per cent Y-o-Y and margin improvement of 170 bps, despite temporary disruption from the West Asia conflict. The Native segment continued to scale, growing 68 per cent Y-o-Y with profitability improving 500 bps. InstaHelp continued to scale rapidly, but losses remain elevated, and visibility on steady-state margins and total addressable market (TAM) size remains limited, noted Motilal Oswal. Management also reiterated consolidated adjusted Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) breakeven by Q3FY28. While Urban Company remains well-positioned to benefit from the long-term formalisation of home services, the brokerage believes current valuations already reflect much of the improvement in the core business. Continued investments in InstaHelp, uncertainty around the long-term profitability of newer initiatives, and execution risks around penetration and habit formation keep the risk-reward balanced, in the brokerage’s view.The brokerage has maintained 'Reduce', citing an unfavourable risk-reward ratio at current market price and near-term uncertainty around InstaHelp. Urban Company reported broad-based acceleration in Q4FY26 across its core India Consumer Services, Native, and International businesses. Core India posted 26 per cent Y-o-Y net transacting value (NTV) growth — the fastest in 11 quarters — with adjusted Ebitda margin expanding 160 bps to 3.3 per cent of NTV, marking a directional improvement toward the company's steady-state adjusted Ebitda margin guidance of 9-10 per cent.