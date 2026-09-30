US 30-yr yield rises to highest level since 2002: What this means for rupee

The yield on the US 30-year Treasury bond rose to 5.6206 per cent on Tuesday, its highest level since June 2002, as investors worried about inflation, higher oil prices and the possibility of further interest rate increases by the US Federal Reserve . The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield also climbed to 5.293 per cent, its highest since June 2007.

The increase in US borrowing costs comes at a time when government bond yields are also elevated in several markets. A rise in US yields can change the relative attractiveness of emerging-market assets, affect currency flows and influence domestic borrowing costs.

Why are US Treasury yields rising?

The recent rise has been driven by a combination of inflation concerns, higher oil prices and expectations that the Fed may need to keep interest rates high for longer.

Oil prices have risen sharply amid the conflict in West Asia. Higher crude prices can feed into inflation, making it harder for central banks to cut rates or, in some cases, forcing them to consider further increases, the news report said. At the same time, investors are assessing the US government's borrowing needs and the large supply of new bonds coming to the market. A bigger supply of bonds can put upward pressure on yields if investors demand higher returns to hold them. However, the outlook for Fed policy became less clear on Tuesday. New York Fed President John Williams said policymakers had time to assess incoming economic data before deciding on further rate increases. Reuters reported that market expectations for a 25-basis-point Fed rate hike at the next meeting fell sharply following his comments.

What this means for global capital flows US Treasuries are considered among the world's safest and most liquid assets. When their yields rise, investors can earn higher returns from dollar-denominated government debt without taking the same level of risk associated with emerging-market assets. This can affect the flow of foreign capital into countries such as India. If the return available on US assets rises, global investors may reassess allocations to emerging-market equities and bonds. The impact is not automatic. Investors also consider growth prospects, currency movements, valuations and the interest-rate differential between countries. But a sustained rise in US yields can make it harder for emerging markets to attract foreign portfolio money.

For India, this comes at a time when the rupee is already under pressure. Reuters reported that the currency has weakened about 6 per cent against the dollar this year, while foreign portfolio inflows have remained weak. What this means for the rupee Higher US Treasury yields can support the dollar because investors may find dollar assets more attractive. If demand for dollars rises, emerging-market currencies, including the rupee, can come under pressure. The rupee has another vulnerability: India's dependence on imported crude oil. Higher oil prices increase the country's import bill and raise demand for dollars from oil companies to pay for imports.

At the time of filing of this report, rupee was trading at ₹95.9 per US dollar. The Reserve Bank of India has been supporting the currency amid high oil prices, elevated US Treasury yields and weak portfolio inflows. A sustained rise in US yields, therefore, could add to pressure on the rupee. What this means for Indian bond yields US Treasury yields also matter for Indian government bonds because global investors compare returns across markets. India's 10-year government bond yield eased to 7.1482 per cent on Wednesday from 7.1628 per cent in the previous session, helped by a pullback in crude prices and lower expectations of an immediate Fed rate increase, Reuters reported. However, the US 10-year yield remained around 5.2 per cent, close to recent multi-year highs.

Indian bond yields are also driven by domestic inflation, government borrowing, liquidity and expectations for RBI policy. But higher US yields can raise the return investors demand from Indian bonds, especially when the gap between Indian and US yields narrows after accounting for currency risk. This can make it more expensive for the Indian government and companies to borrow if the pressure persists. What this means for RBI policy The rise in US Treasury yields could complicate the RBI's policy choices, particularly at a time when domestic inflation remains above its 4 per cent medium-term target and higher crude prices pose an additional inflation risk.

Inflation rose to 4.82 per cent in August, remaining above the RBI's target for the third consecutive month. Higher food and energy prices were among the factors driving the increase. Elevated US yields do not automatically mean that the RBI will have to raise interest rates. However, they can make it more difficult for the central bank to consider rate cuts. A reduction in Indian interest rates while US yields remain high would narrow the return differential between Indian and US assets, potentially weighing on foreign capital flows and putting further pressure on the rupee. A weaker rupee can, in turn, increase the cost of imports, particularly crude oil, and add to inflationary pressures.