Markets rally as US halts airstrikes on Iran: Equity markets are expected to see a sharp bounce back on Tuesday after the Equity markets are expected to see a sharp bounce back on Tuesday after the United States (US) decided to halt attacks on Iran’s power infrastructure for five days, easing geopolitical concerns that had rattled global sentiment for nearly a month. Early indicators point to a strong start for the Indian stock markets, with GIFT Nifty trading higher by around 370 points in early deals at 22,891, signalling a firm opening for domestic equities.

According to analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services, this could be the bottom for the markets. Investors should use the relief rally to selectively accumulate stocks and sectors that were hit the hardest during the recent selloff, rather than chase defensive plays that had outperformed amid uncertainty.

"We maintain our December 2026-end Nifty target of 29,000. The short episode is unlikely to derail India’s consumption-led recovery, and we see FY27E Nifty EPSg on track at ~15 per cent," the brokerage said. Analysts suggest investors keep OMCs, L&T, private banks, NBFCs, and autos on radar as these stocks could be the best ways to play the recovery. Global markets jump, oil cools off Risk-on sentiment is back among equity investors after the US suspended airstrikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure for at least five days, citing "positive and constructive" diplomatic engagement and the possibility of peace. While Iran has not officially confirmed these negotiations—its parliamentary leadership has denied active talks—the market has begun pricing in a higher probability of a de-escalation.

Global markets, on their part, have responded positively to the de-escalation signals. South Korea’s Kospi surged 3.5 per cent in Asian trade on Tuesday, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 2.2 per cent. Overnight, on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1.38 per cent, the S&P 500 added 1.15 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite rallied 1.38 per cent. Crude oil prices, which saw a sharp correction with Brent crude plunging nearly 12 per cent, remain above the $100 per barrel mark, as the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz, critical for global energy flows, remains a key overhang.

"We acknowledge that this is not a done deal yet, with the re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz in process. However, the probability of peace is significantly elevated and we think markets will aggressively price that in," Emkay Global said. India seen as a key beneficiary India stands to benefit more than most emerging markets from easing crude prices, given its high dependence on oil imports. The brokerage expects Brent crude to retrace towards the $75-80 per barrel range once clarity on the reopening of shipping routes emerges. Given this, Emkay Global sees the recent correction in domestic equities—where the Nifty50 fell about 5 per cent over the last three sessions due to sustained foreign institutional investor (FII) selling of nearly $2.5 billion—reversing.

"These stocks have corrected between 16 per cent and 23 per cent since late February and are seen as well-positioned to benefit from a recovery in demand, lower input costs, and normalisation of operations," it said. In contrast, the so-called "protection trades" that outperformed during the crisis—such as IT stocks, Reliance Industries (RIL), and ONGC—may underperform in a risk-on environment as investors rotate back into beaten-down cyclicals. Risks and lingering uncertainties Despite the optimism, Emkay cautions that the situation is not fully resolved. The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz remains the most critical trigger for a sustained recovery. Additionally, damage to energy infrastructure in the Middle East could delay a complete normalization in oil supply.