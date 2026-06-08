US space, tech IPOs spark Indian investor interest amid AI market frenzy

The excitement reflects the dominance of AI as a global investment theme. OpenAI and Anthropic sit at the centre of the generative AI ecosystem, while Elon Musk-led SpaceX offers exposure to the commercial space industry. Yet experts warned that investors may be arriving after much of the wealth creation has already taken place.
“Most value is captured privately before the IPO, and listings are timed for peak performance,” said Apurv Gupta, cofounder and CEO of Otto Money, an AI-powered wealth management app. “Investors should be cautious and take exposure, if any, through diversified vehicles aligned with their risk profile.”
According to Gupta, the AI opportunity extends beyond model developers such as OpenAI and Anthropic, spanning applications, frontier models and the infrastructure layer that comprises data centres and semiconductor manufacturers.