UTI AMC shares fall 5% after Q4 results; brokerages see up to 29% upside

Today's sharp move in UTI AMC stock came after the asset manager reported a net loss of ₹51.4 crore in Q4FY26 versus a net profit of ₹102 crore clocked in the same quarter a year ago. The company's profit was impacted due to mark-to-market (MTM) losses, resulting in negative other income of ₹163 crore.

The AMC's consolidated revenue from operations, however, increased by 4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹390 crore, compared with ₹370 crore reported in the year ago period.

The assets under management of the mutual fund business increased by 14 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3.88 lakh crore.

UTI AMC said that its all categories witnessed growth in performance on Y-o-Y basis. The equity assets surged by 5 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹95,824 crore, while hybrid grew by 8.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹34,232 crore. The index and ETFs assets increased by 24.8 per cent to ₹1,76,673 crore.

UTI AMC stock: Brokerages see up to 29% upside

According to JM Financial, UTI AMC's result was fine at operating level, but higher-than-expected fall in other income dragged earnings. The brokerage has maintained 'Add' rating and raised its target price marginally to ₹1,100 (earlier ₹1,050), valuing the AMC at 14x FY27E EPS of ₹78 (against 13x FY28E EPS of ₹82 earlier).