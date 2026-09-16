Tata Investment among 3 stock ideas for today by Geojit's Anand James

Disclaimer: This article is written by Anand James, chief market strategist, Geojit Investments. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

Stocks to buy

Gujarat Pipavav Port View: Buy Target: ₹180 SL: ₹153 GPPL appears to be in the early stages of a fresh uptrend after forming a durable base near ₹148 in late March following a sharp correction during the first quarter of the year. The initial recovery peaked in April, after which the stock entered a prolonged consolidation phase. This consolidation gradually evolved into a descending triangle, with repeated support emerging near the ₹148 zone. A strong bounce from this level eventually led to a breakout above the triangle's falling trendline, signaling a positive shift in sentiment. Following the breakout, the stock has formed a bullish flag pattern, indicating that the recent pullback is likely a pause within a larger upmove rather than a reversal. The ongoing consolidation provides an opportunity to participate in the first corrective phase after the breakout. If the flag pattern resolves higher, the stock has the potential to move towards 180 over the next few weeks.

As long as GPPL sustains above ₹153, the bullish structure remains intact. A breach below this level could weaken the setup and expose lower supports, while holding above it keeps the medium-term recovery trend firmly Aegis Vopak Terminals View: Buy Target: ₹330 SL: ₹288 Aegis Vopak Terminals is approaching a decisive breakout from a Cup and Handle formation, a bullish continuation pattern that often precedes further upside. Since July, the stock has been moving within a parallel trading range, forming the handle portion of the pattern after a strong recovery from lower levels. The recent move towards the upper boundary of this range indicates renewed buying interest. The Point & Figure chart is on the verge of a fresh bullish breakout near the ₹300-305 zone. The formation of successive columns of Xs following a consolidation phase indicates strengthening demand and suggests the broader uptrend remains intact.

The setup is supported by a multi-week volume breakout, highlighting strong participation and lending credibility to the emerging bullish structure. Adding to the positive outlook, the stock is trading comfortably above its 20-DMA, 50-DMA and 100-DMA, reflecting strength across short- and medium-term timeframes. Momentum remains constructive as price continues to hold above key support levels. A successful breakout above the current consolidation zone could trigger a fresh leg of the uptrend and pave the way for a move towards ₹330 over the next few weeks. As long as the stock sustains above ₹288, the bullish structure remains intact. Tata Investment Corporation View: Buy Target: ₹780 SL: ₹690 Tata Investment Corporation has broken out of a broad trading range that had capped price action since May, signalling the start of a fresh upward move. The breakout is backed by a sharp rise in volumes, marking the strongest participation seen in several months and adding conviction to the move. The stock has also reclaimed key moving averages, including the 200-DMA, reflecting a meaningful improvement in trend strength. The Point & Figure chart has witnessed a bullish breakout from a prolonged congestion zone around ₹700-715, indicating fresh demand and a potential trend reversal. The formation of a new column of Xs above resistance suggests strengthening momentum and supports further upside.