VA Tech Wabag rallies 7%, hits 52-week high; should you buy, sell or hold?

VA Tech Wabag share price movement

Shares of VA Tech Wabag hit a 52-week high of ₹1,749, rallying 7 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Tuesday’s intra-day trade on healthy business outlook.

In the past one month, the stock outperformed the market by soaring 25 per cent, as compared to 2 per cent rise in the Nifty 50.

At 09:41 AM, VA Tech Wabag was quoting 5 per cent higher at ₹1,709.70, as compared to 0.3 per cent gain in the Nifty 50.

VA Tech Wabag overview, business performance

As a market leader in the water sector, its operations are spread across four continents and in over 25 countries. Wabag is ranked among the top three global private operators and global desalination players. Wabag has successfully delivered over 1,500 projects over 25+ years across drinking water treatment, wastewater treatment, recycle-reuse, desalination, and industrial water treatment for marquee clients in the municipal and industrial sectors.

On June 9, 2026, VA Tech Wabag informed that the company secured the large contract for design & build the proposed Ajman Sewage Biorefinery Plant – Phase 3 in the United Arab Emirates from Ajman Sewerage (Private) Company Limited. The project will be executed through a consortium arrangement, with Wabag serving as the consortium leader. VA Tech Wabag classifies orders in the ₹250 crore to ₹600 crore range as "large". As on May 25, 2026, VA Tech Wabag order backlog stookd at ₹17,200 crore with a robust revenue visibility as well as a robust pipeline visibility. The company said order backlog are funded by the multilateral agencies or they are sovereign funded by the government like Government of India funds Namami Gange, AMRUT, Jal Jeevan Mission, and this kind of projects.

VA Tech Wabag reported strong January to March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) performance with revenue rising 22.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,414 crore, while EBITDA increased 11.8 per cent YoY to ₹157 crore. EBITDA margin, however, contracted by 110 bps YoY to 11.1 per cent due to project mix. Profit after tax (PAT) grew strongly by 28.6 per cent YoY to ₹128 crore during the quarter. ICICI Securities view on VA Tech Wabag VA Tech Wabag’s order backlog stood at a robust ₹17,235 crore at the end of FY26, growing 26 per cent YoY and implying revenue visibility of more than 4x FY26 revenue, significantly higher than the company’s internal threshold of maintaining order book at ~3x annual revenue. The order book remains well diversified across desalination, wastewater treatment, industrial water and O&M businesses, with increasing contribution from international geographies such as Middle East and Africa. Additionally, the rising share of long-duration O&M contracts (38 per cent of order book) improves revenue predictability, cashflow stability and margin visibility over the medium term, analysts at ICICI Securities said in the Q4 result update.