VA Tech Wabag soars 25% in 6 days, nears record high; what's driving stock?

VA Tech Wabag share price movement

Shares of VA Tech Wabag hit a new 52-week high at ₹1,919, surging 5 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade on winning ‘mega’ SWRO project in Kuwait. The stock now quotes close to its all-time high of ₹1,943.95 touched on December 9, 2024.

The stock price the pure-play multinational water technology group company was quoting higher for the sixth straight trading day, soaring 26 per cent during the period. In the past one month, the stock outperformed the market, by rallying 37 per cent, as compared to a 3 per cent rise in the benchmark Sensex.

ALSO READ: Gold, Silver ETFs tumble up to 6% as risk appetite weakens amid IT selloff At 11:22 AM; VA Tech Wabag was quoting 4 per cent higher at ₹1,894.05 on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1 per cent at 76,612. VA Tech Wabag breaks new ground in Kuwait, with a ‘Mega’ SWRO project VA Tech Wabag today announced that the company secured the Design, Build, Operate (DBO) contract for the Doha SWRO Desalination Plant with Recarbonation System - Stage II in Kuwait, from the Ministry of Electricity, Water & Renewable Energy (MEWRE), Kuwait.

This prestigious order marks Wabag's maiden entry into Kuwait and further consolidates its leadership and expanding footprint across the GCC region. This project will be executed through an unincorporated Joint Venture (JV) led by Wabag, in association with Heavy Engineering Industries & Shipbuilding Company K.S.C. (HEISCO), as the JV partner, the company said. VA Tech Wabag classifies orders above ₹1,000 crore as "mega". Earlier, on June 9, 2026, VA Tech Wabag informed that the company secured a large contract for design & build the proposed Ajman Sewage Biorefinery Plant – Phase 3 in the United Arab Emirates from Ajman Sewerage (Private) Company Limited. The project will be executed through a consortium arrangement, with WABAG serving as the consortium leader. VA Tech Wabag classifies orders in the ₹250 crore to ₹600 crore range as "large".

VA Tech Wabag overview, business performance As a market leader in the water sector, the company's operations are spread across four continents and in over 25 countries. Wabag is ranked among the top three global private operators and global desalination players. Wabag has successfully delivered over 1,500 projects over 25+ years across drinking water treatment, wastewater treatment, recycle-reuse, desalination, and industrial water treatment for marquee clients in the municipal and industrial sectors. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 800 pts; Nifty MidCap below 62,350; Nifty SmallCap near 18,770 As on May 25, 2026, VA Tech Wabag order backlog stood at ₹17,200 crore with a robust revenue visibility as well as a robust pipeline visibility. The company said order backlog are funded by the multilateral agencies or they are sovereign funded by the government like Government of India funds Namami Gange, AMRUT, Jal Jeevan Mission, and this kind of projects.

Brokerages view on VA Tech Wabag VA Tech Wabag’s order backlog stood at a robust ₹17,235 crore at the end of FY26, up 26 per cent YoY and implying revenue visibility of more than 4x FY26 revenue. This is significantly higher than the company’s internal threshold of maintaining order book at ~3x annual revenue, said ICICI Securities said in the Q4 result update. "The order book remains well diversified across desalination, wastewater treatment, industrial water and O&M businesses, with increasing contribution from international geographies such as Middle East and Africa. Additionally, the rising share of long-duration O&M contracts (38 per cent of order book) improves revenue predictability, cashflow stability and margin visibility over the medium term," the brokerage said.

ALSO READ: Jio IPO update at RIL AGM? Here's how to watch the annual meeting live Further, analysts at ICICI Securities highliged that Wabag continues to focus on selective bidding, technology-led differentiation and disciplined execution rather than aggressive low-margin growth. The company is also witnessing rising opportunities in relatively higher-margin segments such semiconductors, solar PV manufacturing, green hydrogen, AI-driven data centres, oil & gas and mining, where advanced water treatment solutions and ultra-pure water capabilities create higher entry barriers and better pricing power. According to analysts at Geojit Investments, VA Tech Wagab remains well positioned for sustained growth, supported by a robust order backlog of around ₹17,200 crore (~4x revenue visibility) and strong order inflows during FY26.