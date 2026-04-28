Vardhman Special Steels shares climb 13% on Q4 results, dividend news
Along with announcing its financial results, the company said its board of directors has recommended a dividend of ₹3.5 per equity share of the companySI Reporter New Delhi
Following the announcements, the iron and steel products maker’s share price climbed as much as 12.17 per cent to log an intraday high of ₹306.30 per share on the NSE.
The stock, although it pared gains partially, continued to see solid demand from investors. At 01:22 PM, Vardhman Special Steels stock
was trading at ₹295.70 apiece, up 8.33 per cent from its previous close of ₹272.97 on the NSE. In contrast, the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 was down 61 points, or 0.25 per cent, at 24,031 levels.
So far during the day’s trading session, a combined total of nearly 2.7 million equity shares of Vardhman Special Steels, estimated to be worth around ₹83 crore, have changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹2,860.25 crore as of April 28. CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
Vardhman Special Steels Q4FY26 results
During Q4FY26, the company’s profit after tax (PAT) jumped sharply to ₹33.97 crore, up 72.19 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹19.73 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.
The company’s revenue from operations rose 6.98 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹457.91 crore from ₹428.03 crore reported in Q4FY25.
Total expenses for the quarter stood at ₹422.38 crore, increasing 3.43 per cent Y-o-Y compared to ₹408.36 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
For the full financial year FY26, the company reported a profit after tax of ₹122.02 crore, up 31.09 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹93.08 crore in FY25.
However, revenue for FY26 remained largely flat, slipping 0.56 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,754.43 crore from ₹1,764.40 crore in FY25.
Vardhman Special Steels dividend details
Along with announcing its financial results, the company said its board of directors has recommended a dividend of ₹3.5 per equity share of the company.
The payment of dividend, however, is subject to approval by the members of the company and shall be paid or dispatched tentatively within five days of the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting.