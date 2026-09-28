Varmora Granito IPO listing: Muted debut on cards as GMP loses steam

IPO listing: Varmora Granito's IPO investors could be in for a disappointment with the shares expected to have a muted listing on the bourses on Tuesday, September 28.

Varmora Granito IPO GMP

Varmora Granito IPO's grey market premium (GMP) has fizzled out and is currently in flat territory. According to websites tracking the unofficial market, Varmora Granito shares are trading at the offer price of ₹148.

The offer received bids for 5.34 crore shares as against 3.39 crore shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 1.58 times.

The qualified institutional buyers' (QIB) portion was subscribed 3.16 times, while the non-institutional investors' (NII) category was subscribed 0.92 times. The retail individual investors' (RII) segment was subscribed 1 time.