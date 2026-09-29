Varmora Granito shares list at 5% premium over IPO price, beat expectations

IPO listing: Shares of Varmora Granito listed on the BSE and NSE at a slight premium of nearly 5 per cent against the issue price of ₹148, beating grey market expectations.

On the BSE, the stock listed at ₹152, a premium of ₹4 or 2.7 per cent, while on the NSE, the stock made its debut at ₹155, a premium of ₹7 or 4.73 per cent.

Shivani Nyati, head of wealth at Swastika Investmart, said that Varmora Granito made a positive debut at ₹155 on NSE, a 4.73 per cent premium over its IPO price of ₹148. However, at around 60x post-listing P/E, valuation remains demanding.

“Investors holding the stock can maintain a stop loss around ₹145, while fresh positions may be considered only after better price discovery and sustained earnings performance. The key levels to watch are ₹148–145 on the downside and ₹155–160 on the upside,” Nyati said. Varmora Granito IPO's grey market premium (GMP) had fizzled out and indicated a flat listing ahead of the debut. Varmora Granito IPO The offer received bids for 5.34 crore shares as against 3.39 crore shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 1.58 times. The qualified institutional buyers' (QIB) portion was subscribed 3.16 times, while the non-institutional investors' (NII) category was subscribed 0.92 times. The retail individual investors' (RII) segment was subscribed 1 time.

Varmora Granito IPO Details The issue opened for bidding on 22 September 2026 and closed on 24 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between ₹140 and ₹148 per share. The offer consisted of both a fresh issue and an offer for sale component (OFS). The fresh issue will include 2,16,21,622 shares, aggregating up to ₹320 crore at the upper price band of Rs 148. OFS includes 2,62,17,634 shares of ₹2, aggregating up to ₹388 crore at upper price band of ₹148. Varmora Granito (VGL) manufactures and markets ceramic and vitrified tiles, including glazed vitrified tiles (GVT), polished vitrified tiles (PVT) and ceramic tiles under the Varmora brand. The company operates eight manufacturing facilities in Gujarat's Morbi cluster and has a wide distribution network comprising 305 exclusive brand outlets and 2,758 multi-brand outlets across India and overseas.