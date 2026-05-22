Varun Beverages share price

Share price of Varun Beverages hit a 52-week high of ₹538, gaining 3.4 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade after the company announced an extension of its exclusive bottling and trademark license agreement with PepsiCo in India till April 30, 2049.

The stock price of the beverages company surpassed its previous high of ₹534.65 touched on April 29, 2026. It hit an all-time high of ₹682.84 on July 29, 2024.

Read Stock Market Updates Today LIVE At 12:29 PM; Varun Beverages share price was up 2.4 per cent at ₹532.70, as compared to 0.6 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The counter saw huge trading volumes, with a combined 10.8 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Revision of bottling and trademark license agreement with PepsiCo Inc Varun Beverages entered into a revised exclusive bottling appointment and trademark license agreement (EBA) with PepsiCo Inc. for India. The changes in the aforesaid agreement include extension of the EBA for a term up to 30 April 2049, revised from earlier term up to 30 April 2039. The earlier EBA restricted Varun Beverages from carrying out any activity other than to act as an SPV for PepsiCo business, now this requirement is deleted in the revised EBA, Varun Beverages said in an exchange filing. The updated agreement now also gives Varun Beverages opportunity to diversify beyond PepsiCo’s bottling operations. Earlier, it could only function as a SPV for PepsiCo. Amendment to agreement and renewal is positive development for the company, according to ICICI Securities.

Varun Beverages is a key player in the beverage industry and one of the largest franchisees of PepsiCo in the world (outside the USA). The company produces and distributes a wide range of carbonated soft drinks (CSDs), as well as a large selection of non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including packaged drinking water sold under trademarks owned by PepsiCo. READ | Here's why DEE Development Engineers shares hit 5% upper circuit on bourses As on date, Varun Beverages has been granted franchises for various PepsiCo products across 26 States and 6 Union Territories in India. India is the largest market and contributed 67 per cent of revenues from operations (net) in Fiscal 2025. VBL has also been granted the franchise for various PepsiCo products for the territories of Nepal, Sri Lanka, Morocco, Zambia, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini & DRC and distribution rights for Namibia, Botswana, Mozambique and Madagascar.

Brokerages view on Varun Beverages Stock Looking ahead, the management of Varun Beverages remains confident in the long-term opportunity across the markets, supported by favourable demographics, rising income, growing urbanization, and increased beverage consumption. With adequate capacities, a diversified portfolio, and a strong distribution network, the management in the earnings conference call said the company is all well-positioned to deliver sustained growth. Despite the inflationary environment arising from the prevailing geopolitical situation, the management remains confident in the company’s ability to navigate near-term challenges through focused execution and supply chain agility while sustaining growth and profitability. Summer demand is strong, with continued industry investments signalling sustained growth. While current geopolitical tensions have no immediate cost impact, prolonged pressure may lead to reduced discounts to protect margins, according to analysts at Axis Securities.

Despite potential war-driven inflation, the company remains well-positioned to protect profitability, with structural growth drivers intact. The brokerage firm expects sustained strong momentum over the medium to long term and maintains a 'BUY' rating on the stock with a revised target price of ₹630 per share (earlier ₹520 per share). Varun Beverages posted a strong March 2026 quarter with 16 per cent year-on-year (YoY) volume growth, led by strong volume growth of 14.4 per cent in India and 21.4 per cent in international territories. Further, net realization per case improved 1.6 per cent at the consolidated level, fueled by realization growth in international territories (due to favorable currency movement), which was partially offset by 1.5 per cent dip in net realizations in India (due to pack upsizing and targeted price-point launches), Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in the result update.