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Vascon Engineers hits 5% upper band on securing ₹348 cr order in Guwahati

Vascon Engineers has received a letter of intent from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), Guwahati, for the demolition and redevelopment of RBI quarters

Vascon Engineers
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 10:16 AM IST
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Vascon Engineers shares hit a 5 per cent upper circuit on BSE, logging an intraday high at ₹35.16 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company bagged an order from the Central Public Works Department, Guwahati. 
At 9:17 AM, Vascon Engineers’ share price was up 4.99 per cent at ₹35.16 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.58 per cent at 73,553.30. 
“We are pleased to inform that Vascon Engineers Limited has received a Letter of Intent amounting to ₹347.43 crore from the Central Public Works Department, Guwahati,” the filing read.  
Vascon Engineers has received a letter of intent from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), Guwahati, for the demolition and redevelopment of RBI quarters at Zoo-Narengi Road Colony, Guwahati, Assam, on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) basis. 
The order is valued at ₹347.43 crore, inclusive of goods and services tax (GST), and is to be completed within 36 months from the date of receipt of the order. The order has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not constitute a related party transaction.  READ | Eyeing dividend? Check out Adani Enterprises, Tata Steel, 29 others today 
Vascon Engineers is a diversified EPC company with over three decades of experience in conceiving, developing, constructing, and managing projects across multiple sectors. Headquartered in Pune, the company has built a strong track record across residential, industrial, IT parks, malls and multiplexes, hospitality, community welfare centres, schools, and hospitals. 
Vascon's approach is anchored in value-based aesthetics combined with the science of efficient construction engineering. The company's project delivery framework — spanning planning and procurement to testing and execution — is supported by well-documented systems and procedures, backed by a team of engineers and qualified specialists across management disciplines. 
Over its history, Vascon has delivered a diverse portfolio of projects — from sprawling factories and premium residential developments to software parks, retail malls, and institutional buildings — across India. The company's guiding principle is to understand customer needs and exceed expectations, striking a balance between efficient engineering and thoughtful development in every project it undertakes.
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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 9:44 AM IST

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