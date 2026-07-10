Vedanta Aluminium enters AMFI large-cap list within weeks of market debut

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) has placed Vedanta Aluminium in the large-cap category in its July 2026 half-yearly reclassification, weeks after the company's demerger listing.

"A stock that did not exist as an independent entity until June 15 has just been classified among India's top 100 companies by average market capitalisation. AMFI's large-cap classification covers the top 100 Indian companies by average market capitalisation — a list that includes the country's most valuable businesses across banking, technology, energy and consumer sectors," the company said.

Vedanta Aluminium is India's largest primary aluminium producer, with a 46 per cent domestic market share. It operates what it says is the world's largest aluminium smelter at a single location in Jharsuguda, Odisha.

"What makes this story compelling is not just the scale, it is the trajectory," the company quoted a fund manager at a Mumbai-based institutional investor as saying. "Value-added production is up 14 per cent, EBITDA is expected to grow at nearly 28 per cent compounded through FY28, and a cost roadmap that gets structurally better every quarter as backward integration kicks in. The market has not fully priced any of this in yet." The company also quoted a metals analyst at a domestic brokerage as saying: "You have the world's largest smelter at a single location, an AA+ credit rating from ICRA, record Q1 production through one of the worst London Metal Exchange (LME) months in 18 years, and the stock is still trading at a discount to where analysts think it should be."

In the first quarter of FY27, Vedanta Aluminium posted record aluminium production of 632,000 tonnes, its highest quarterly output, up 5 per cent year-on-year. The record came during a month when LME aluminium prices fell 17 per cent, the steepest monthly decline since 2008. "The fact that volumes held and improved through a sector downturn is one of the reasons that has attracted 'buy' ratings from multiple brokerages, with price targets ranging from Rs 540 to Rs 630 against a current price of around Rs 450," the company said. The company said Vedanta Aluminium's entry into the large-cap category is the clearest market validation yet of the Vedanta Group's demerger strategy — that five focused, independently listed businesses would command higher valuations than a single diversified conglomerate.