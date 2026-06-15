Vedanta Aluminium Metal may emerge as strongest performer after demerger

Flagship Vedanta Ltd is anchored by its 60 per cent stake in Hindustan Zinc, the world’s largest integrated zinc producer and the third-largest silver producer, with an EBITDA margin of 56 per cent. Vedanta Ltd controls businesses producing zinc, silver, copper, nickel and ferro-alloys, among others. Hindustan Zinc is also developing a 1.5-million-tonne fertiliser plant. Vedanta Ltd is India’s only producer of nickel and plans to scale output to 60,000 tonnes annually. Copper production from the erstwhile Sterlite operations remains significant for domestic supply, while FACOR may become India’s largest producer of ferrochrome and the only Indian producer of certain manganese products.