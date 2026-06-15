Vedanta Aluminium Metal may emerge as strongest performer after demerger

Vedanta Iron & Steel is also relatively low-geared. It is looking to expand steelmaking capacity from 4 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 15 MTPA. The erstwhile Sesa Goa business provides access to 4 billion tonnes of iron ore resources in Goa, Odisha and Karnataka, around 800 kilotonnes per annum (KTPA) of metallurgical coke, and access to gas pipeline infrastructure. The company says it will focus on high-value segments such as green steel, electrical steel and speciality steels.

Vedanta Power aims to provide stable baseload generation. It is India’s fifth-largest thermal power producer with 4.2 GW of capacity, supported by long-term power purchase agreements and captive coal resources. Vedanta Power plans to scale capacity to 20 GW through brownfield expansions. While coal may be out of favour in some markets, it is expected to continue playing a key role in India’s energy mix. Vedanta Power is also evaluating nuclear energy opportunities. The power entity was the fastest-growing earnings contributor in FY26, with EBITDA more than doubling to ₹1,623 crore from ₹650 crore in FY25. It also carries the highest leverage, at 4.7 times net debt-to-EBITDA. This debt is largely long-term project finance sourced from Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and Rural Electrification Corporation (REC), with tenures of seven to 10 years.