Vedanta demerger explained: Four new stocks, what investors should know

Vedanta demerger: The long-awaited demerger of Vedanta has moved ahead, with the metal and mining major getting closer to listing its carved-out businesses. The restructuring will see the company split into five entities, including four newly created firms.

The company’s shares went past the May 1 record date for the demerger, which coincided with Maharashtra Day, when markets were shut.

The Anil Agarwal-led group had first outlined its demerger plan in September 2023, proposing to separate its diversified portfolio—spanning aluminium, zinc, oil & gas, power, and ferrous businesses—into independently listed entities. The plan was later revised to five entities from an earlier six, pointing to a tighter focus on operational clarity.

Four verticals to be carved out Under the approved scheme, Vedanta will demerge its core businesses into four separate entities—Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd, Vedanta Power Ltd, Vedanta Oil and Gas Ltd, and Vedanta Iron and Steel Ltd. As part of the arrangement, shareholders of Vedanta will receive one share in each of the four newly created companies for every one share held in the parent entity. READ | Vedanta demerger: How the five-way split may solve debt concerns The remaining or residual company will continue to house the group’s key operations, including its stake in Hindustan Zinc Ltd, along with zinc international, copper, and ferro chrome businesses.

Strategic rationale; brokerage view The restructuring aims to create pure-play companies that can attract sector-focused investors, improve operational efficiency, and enable sharper capital allocation—potentially addressing the long-standing conglomerate discount. Explaining the rationale, Agarwal said in an interview with PTI in December 2025 that the demerger was chosen over asset sales or alternative restructuring to unlock the full growth potential of each business amid strong and rising demand, particularly in India. “Vedanta is like a big banyan tree. There is tremendous potential in each business, and each one of them has the potential to become a banyan tree by itself,” he said. “I have a vision that each company will be as big as Vedanta in terms of revenue. Effectively, we are creating five more Vedantas, which will make shareholders the happiest.”

Commenting on the demerger, Ravi Singh, chief research officer at Master Capital Services, said the restructuring aims to unlock value by creating focused businesses across aluminium, zinc, oil & gas, power, and steel. This, he noted, could improve transparency, capital allocation, and valuation multiples. He added that high-quality segments such as zinc, copper, and aluminium remain key strengths due to cost efficiency and global scale, while the oil & gas business holds strategic importance amid India’s energy security focus, despite sensitivity to crude prices. However, concerns persist around elevated debt at Vedanta Resources and dependence on commodity cycles. Dividend visibility may also evolve post-demerger.

Overall, Singh said, the outlook remains cautiously positive for long-term investors, though near-term movements are likely to stay event-driven. Meanwhile, ICICI Direct has retained a ‘Hold’ rating but sees value emerging from the break-up. “The revised sum-of-the-parts valuation for all resulting entities combined is estimated at ₹820 per share. Investors should hold the stock and play the demerger, as they stand to gain post listing of all entities,” said analysts Shashank Kanodia and Manisha Kesari. READ | Vedanta demerger: How mutual funds are rebalancing after the five-way split Among the businesses, ICICI Direct said Vedanta Aluminium Metal stands out as the most attractive, with an expected listing valuation of over ₹400 per share. This is supported by strong earnings contribution, favourable global supply dynamics, elevated aluminium prices, and ongoing capacity expansions.

Internal rejig: BALCO transfer Separately, Vedanta has approved the transfer of its stake in Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd to VAML. The unit contributed around ₹15,909 crore to revenue in FY25, accounting for nearly 10 per cent of consolidated turnover. The transfer, via compulsorily convertible debentures, is expected to be completed by April 30, 2026, with certain non-convertible debentures also being moved as part of the scheme. Risks and what next ICICI Direct flagged key risks, including volatility in metal realisations amid a shifting geopolitical environment and delays in ramp-up of new capacities and mines, which could impact volumes. The street expects the demerged entities to be listed within one to two months of the record date, subject to approvals.