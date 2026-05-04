Vedanta demerger: 4 new companies may list on stock exchanges by mid-June

Vedanta’s much-awaited demerger has come into effect from May 1, 2026. Under the demerger scheme, the company has split its existing business into five separate entities. With its shares having turned ex-date for the spin-off, all eyes are on the listing of the four newly created companies.

The four companies that have been created from the demerger are: Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited (VAML), Vedanta Power Ltd, Vedanta Oil & Gas, and Vedanta Iron and Steel Limited (VISL).

According to a top official of the company, Vedanta will seek approval from exchanges to list the shares of the four demerged entities. It could approach the exchanges as early as next week, with the listing expected by mid-June.

"In the next week, we will be filing with the exchanges for listing approval. The shares of the resulting companies are expected to list and commence trading by mid-June," Deshnee Naidoo, CEO, Vedanta Resources, said during an investor call on Q4 financial results last week. The process of listing shares after the demerger usually takes four to six weeks. As part of the process, the four companies are required to obtain regulatory approvals, including from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the stock exchanges. The equity shares of the four companies are proposed to list on both the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Ajay Goel, CFO at Vedanta Group, said that the company is aiming to list the shares of the new companies on the bourses in the first quarter of the current fiscal itself (Q1FY27). "We are targeting listing and commencement of trading of these shares by the first quarter of FY27," he said. As per the demerger ratio, Vedanta shareholders, subject to their eligibility on the record date (May 1), will receive equal representation in the four new companies. Eligible shareholders will receive four additional shares of the resulting companies for every one share of Vedanta held on the record date.

Meanwhile, domestic brokerage firm ICICI Direct has said that the demerged businesses of Vedanta may list on the exchanges within one to two months from the record date, while the residual entity (Vedanta) will continue to trade on the exchanges with an adjusted price from April 30. Vedanta shares on the ex-demerger day On April 30, 2026, Vedanta shares traded ex-date for demerger. At the end of a special trading session, Vedanta share price settled at ₹289.5 on the NSE and ₹290.5 on the BSE. The counter ended the session at ₹271.60 on the BSE and ₹273 on the NSE.

In the previous trading session, Vedanta shares quoted at ₹773.25 on the BSE and ₹773.60 on the NSE at close. Brokerage finds Vedanta Aluminium Metal & Vedanta Power most attractive Among the new demerged businesses, ICICI Direct said that it finds Vedanta Aluminium Metal most attractive, with an expected listing valuation of over ₹400. "Its strong contribution to Vedanta Group's revenue and margins, ongoing expansion plans, and favourable industry tailwinds such as high aluminium prices, tight global supply will support the high valuation," it said. ============================================= ICICI Direct also believes that the Power business is also attractive as the sales volume may grow to 19,367 million units in the financial year 2027, with average realisation improving to ₹4.3 per unit.