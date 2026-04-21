Thus far in the month of April, the market price of the diversified metal company has rallied 21 per cent. So far in the calendar year 2026, Vedanta has outperformed the market by soaring 30 per cent, as compared to 7.4 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex and 15 per cent rally in the BSE Metal index.

Meanwhile, in the past 31 months, since the demerger announcement, the stock price of Vedanta has zoomed 227 per cent.

The Board of Directors, in its meeting held on September 29, 2023, had approved a Scheme of Arrangement for demerger of various businesses of the Vedanta, namely, demerger of the company’s Aluminium (represented by the Aluminium segment), Merchant Power (represented by the Power segment), Oil & Gas (represented by the Oil & Gas segment), Base Metals (represented by the Copper and Zinc International segment) and Iron Ore (represented by Iron Ore segment and Steel business) Undertakings, resulting in 6 separate companies (including Vedanta, being the demerged company), with a mirrored shareholding and consequent listings at BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

Brokerages view on Vedanta Stock

This is a positive development for the company, as the demerger represents a value unlocking event. The high growth Aluminium and Power business are expected to command better valuations compared to the current company structure, ICICI Securities said in a note. The brokerage firm remains highly positive on Vedanta’s aluminium business, as it is expected to be the key driver of revenue and margins for the group.

Aluminum prices continue to trend upwards, +7.8 per cent/+22 per cent in the past two weeks/YTDCY26, notwithstanding the recent de-escalation of war in the Middle East. Supply disruptions led by attacks on aluminum plants of EGA, Alba and blockage of the Strait of Hormuz (SoH) are outweighing risks of demand destruction.