Vedanta group's 4 demerged businesses set for stock market debut on June 15

Vedanta group's four demerged businesses are expected to list on the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange on Monday, sources said.

Besides Vedanta Ltd, which is already listed, the shares of four newly created entities --Vedanta Aluminium Metal (VAML), Vedanta Oil & Gas (VOGL), Vedanta Power and Vedanta Iron & Steel (VISL) -- will begin trading on Indian stock exchanges.

The much-awaited demerger is likely to unlock substantial value for shareholders since each company will now operate independently and raise capital as per its business plans, while giving investors an opportunity to invest in a specific sector.

Vedanta's demerger was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal in December last year. Under the 1:1 approved demerger scheme, shareholders will receive one share of each demerged company for every one share held in the currently listed Vedanta Ltd.