Home / Markets / News / Vedanta group's 4 demerged businesses set for stock market debut on June 15

Vedanta group's 4 demerged businesses set for stock market debut on June 15

The much-awaited demerger is likely to unlock substantial value for shareholders since each company will now operate independently and raise capital as per its business plans

Vedanta
Vedanta's demerger was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal in December last year | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 9:53 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Vedanta group's four demerged businesses are expected to list on the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange on Monday, sources said.

Besides Vedanta Ltd, which is already listed, the shares of four newly created entities --Vedanta Aluminium Metal (VAML), Vedanta Oil & Gas (VOGL), Vedanta Power and Vedanta Iron & Steel (VISL) -- will begin trading on Indian stock exchanges.

The much-awaited demerger is likely to unlock substantial value for shareholders since each company will now operate independently and raise capital as per its business plans, while giving investors an opportunity to invest in a specific sector.

Vedanta's demerger was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal in December last year. Under the 1:1 approved demerger scheme, shareholders will receive one share of each demerged company for every one share held in the currently listed Vedanta Ltd.

During an investors' call after the fourth quarter financial results, Vedanta Resources CEO Deshnee Naidoo had said Vedanta entities will trade by mid-June post-demerger.

Vedanta had earlier said that the demerger will help in simplifying Vedanta's corporate structure with sector-focussed independent businesses and provide opportunities to global investors, including sovereign wealth funds, retail investors and strategic investors, with direct investment opportunities in dedicated pure-play companies linked to India's remarkable growth story through Vedanta's world-class assets.

It will also provide a platform for individual units to pursue strategic agendas more freely and better align with customers, investment cycles and end markets, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Macquarie sees power upcycle; prefers NTPC, JSW Energy amid demand boom

Sensex rises 1,000 pts intra-day; Nifty above 23,450: Key reasons here

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 700, Nifty above 23,350; IndiGo, Eternal lead; realty index up 2%

India's bond index journey: How India secured entry into global benchmarks

Deep dive: Hits & misses of Q4FY26 earnings season by JM Financial

Topics :Stock MarketVedanta Vedanta LtdVedanta LimitedVedanta Groupstock market listing

First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 9:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story