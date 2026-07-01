Vedanta Group stocks: Oil & Gas, Iron & Steel, Power zoom up to 20%

Vedanta Group shares today
Shares of recently demerged companies of the Vedanta Group were in demand, zooming up to 20 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day deals amid heavy volume.
Vedanta Oil & Gas was locked at the 20 per cent upper circuit at ₹38.76 on the back of two-fold jump in the average trading volume. Till 01:54 PM, a combined 190 million equity shares changed hands. There were pending buy orders for a combined 11.94 million equity shares on the NSE and BSE. The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹40.95 on its listing date i.e. June 15, 2026. Share price of Vedanta Iron & Steel
was locked at the 10 per cent upper circuit at ₹38.77, also its new high on the BSE. A combined 120 million equity shares changed hands and there were pending buy orders for a combined 24.04 million equity shares on the NSE and BSE. The stock zoomed 98 per cent from its low of ₹19.60 touched on June 15, 2026. Shares of Vedanta Power
surged 17 per cent to ₹47.20, also its new peak on the BSE. The stock quoted 9 per cent higher at ₹43.96, as compared to 0.7 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped three-fold with a combined 187.05 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.
Vedanta Group – listing of 4 demerger companies
Vedanta Group on June 15, 2026 marked a defining milestone in Indian corporate history with the listing of four newly demerged companies - Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Iron & Steel and Vedanta Power
- on the BSE and NSE.
All these 4 newly listed Vedanta Group companies were shifted to B group from Tuesday, June 30, 2026 onwards. Post listing, they were traded in ‘T’ group for 10 days. T group shares are securities that are put into Trade to Trade (T2T) segment by the BSE and ‘BE’ segment by the NSE. These stocks are not allowed for intraday trading. The T2T stocks can only be delivery based i.e. the buyer has to take the delivery of these shares.
Meanwhile, post demerger, ICRA expects the relatively stronger cash-generating entities within the Vedanta Group to support the Group’s dividend requirements, with the flexibility to fund the same from other group entities as well. ICRA also expects the Group to support the relatively weaker entities within the Vedanta Group, if required. However, Vedanta Resources’ cash flow requirement has come down significantly owing to a reduction in its leverage as well as elongation of the maturity schedule, leading to significant reduction in its debt servicing obligations for the next two years, the rating agency said. ALSO READ: Gold's outlook hinges on US payrolls, Fed policy; may test $3,800
Vedanta Iron & Steel’s clarification on significant movement in stock price
Vedanta Iron & Steel clarified on significant movement in stock price of the company said that it was not aware of any specific reason for the movement in the price of its equity shares.
“We confirm that there is no material event, information, or announcement that, in our opinion, requires disclosure under applicable regulations and has not already been disclosed to the Stock Exchanges
,” Vedanta Iron & Steel said after BSE sought a clarification on the significant movement in the price of the company's equity shares.
Meanwhile, Vedanta Iron & Steel represents a strategically important, resource-secure and debt-free business aligned with India’s infrastructure and manufacturing ambitions.
Currently producing around 4 million tonnes of steel annually, the company has a clear roadmap to scale capacity to 15 million tonnes per annum. It enjoys a unique competitive advantage through security of three critical inputs: nearly 4 billion tonnes of iron ore resources in Goa, Odisha and Karnataka and approximately 800 kilo tonne per annum (KTPA) of metallurgical coke, and access to gas pipeline infrastructure available at its doorstep.
These integrated advantages position the company strongly to participate in India’s rapidly growing steel demand. The business will focus on high - value segments including green steel, electrical steel and specialty steel, supporting both industrial growth and the country’s ambitious infrastructure objectives.
What’s driving Vedanta Oil & Gas stock price?
Vedanta Oil & Gas (VOGL), India's largest private oil and gas exploration and production company, has been assigned an ICRA AA+ (Stable) credit rating, reinforcing the company's strong standalone financial profile, operational resilience and disciplined growth strategy following its recent demerger and listing.
ICRA noted the VOGL's ongoing investments in production growth and reserve enhancement, including enhanced oil recovery initiatives in the Rajasthan block and the ramp-up of other producing assets. These initiatives are expected to strengthen production, support reserve accretion and reinforce VOGL's long-term growth trajectory.
VOGL’s competitive cost structure, with low operating cost (~$15-16/boe) and relatively competitive finding and development (F&D) costs, supporting healthy operating margins (40–45 per cent) and resilience to crude oil price volatility, also makes it a competitive player in the domestic E&P sector, the rating agency said.
Vedanta Power overview, outlook
With currently 4.78 GW of total capacity (4.18 GW operational, 0.6 GW under commissioning) across Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh, Vedanta Power is India’s fifth-largest private thermal power producer. The business is anchored by strong operating fundamentals, with 74 per cent of capacity secured through long- and medium-term power purchase agreements and 85 per cent domestic coal security linkages across operational capacity, providing a stable foundation to deliver reliable power at scale and support the nation’s development priorities.
With India’s power capacity requirement projected to double over the next decade and reach 1121 GW by FY36, Vedanta Power sees a significant opportunity to contribute to the country’s growth ambitions. The company plans to scale its capacity to 20 GW, with the long-term ambition to be among the top three private-sector power companies in the country.
As part of this journey, Vedanta Power expects to commission the second 600 MW units at its Sakti plant in H2FY27 and increase total capacity to 12 GW by FY33. A significant portion of this expansion is expected to be driven through brownfield projects, leveraging existing infrastructure and operational advantages. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 400 pts, Nifty near 24,000; Page Ind, Reliance Power top SMID gainers
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