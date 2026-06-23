Vedanta, NALCO, Hindalco down up to 20% in June; metals rally under threat?

Technical outlook on Metal stocks by Jatin Gedia

Vedanta

is currently trading below its support zone of ₹300–₹290, which coincides with the 40-day exponential moving average and the 50 per cent Fibonacci retracement level (₹291) of the rally from ₹222 to ₹360, says Jatin Gedia of Teji Mandi. A sustained trade below ₹290 could result in a drop toward the next support level of ₹275, says Gedia. On the upside, the analyst sees immediate hurdles for the stock in the ₹320-₹330 zone. Hindalco Current Market Price: ₹987 "The momentum indicator has a negative crossover which is a sell signal. Since the stock is trading around a crucial support zone, we expect it to consolidate and form a base for the next leg of up move," explains Gedia. ALSO READ | This tech indicator suggests market is at crossroads; what to expect next? The analyst expects support for the stock in the ₹994-₹965 range, while on the upside he sees resistance around ₹1,070-₹1,090 levels. National Aluminium (NALCO) Current Market Price: ₹358 Vedanta is currently trading below its support zone of ₹300–₹290, which coincides with the 40-day exponential moving average and the 50 per cent Fibonacci retracement level (₹291) of the rally from ₹222 to ₹360, says Jatin Gedia of Teji Mandi.A sustained trade below ₹290 could result in a drop toward the next support level of ₹275, says Gedia. On the upside, the analyst sees immediate hurdles for the stock in the ₹320-₹330 zone.Current Market Price: ₹987 Hindalco has witnessed a mean reversion toward the 20-week average (₹995) and retraced 61.8 per cent of the rally from ₹836-₹1,176. Last week it managed to hold the support zone and witnessed buying interest which is evident from the long lower shadow formed on the weekly chart, says the analyst."The momentum indicator has a negative crossover which is a sell signal. Since the stock is trading around a crucial support zone, we expect it to consolidate and form a base for the next leg of up move," explains Gedia.The analyst expects support for the stock in the ₹994-₹965 range, while on the upside he sees resistance around ₹1,070-₹1,090 levels.Current Market Price: ₹358

At current levels, the stock is approaching the lower end of that range which also coincides with the 200-day moving average at ₹345, he adds. The momentum indicator has reached the equilibrium line signalling that the fall may be nearing completion. A decline toward the 200-day average could occur before the primary uptrend resumes, believes the analyst. As a trading strategy, Gedia expects support for the stock around ₹350-₹345 levels; and anticipates resistance around ₹400-₹410. Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. National Aluminium has been consolidating between ₹360-₹440 since the beginning of the calendar year, following its ~109 per cent upmove in calendar year 2025, notes Gedia.At current levels, the stock is approaching the lower end of that range which also coincides with the 200-day moving average at ₹345, he adds.The momentum indicator has reached the equilibrium line signalling that the fall may be nearing completion. A decline toward the 200-day average could occur before the primary uptrend resumes, believes the analyst.As a trading strategy, Gedia expects support for the stock around ₹350-₹345 levels; and anticipates resistance around ₹400-₹410.Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Metal stocks traded on a weak note in Tuesday's trade, with Vedanta down around 7 per cent post a massive block deal. Among others, National Aluminium (NALCO), Hindustan Zinc, Hindalco, Jindal Steel and NMDC declined in the range of 3-5 per cent each.Overall, metal stocks are among the top losers on the BSE and NSE so far in June. The Nifty Metal index shed over 4 per cent, even as the Nifty 50 index gained 2.5 per cent.The recent underperformance in the Nifty Metal index can be attributed to profit-taking. As prior to June, the Nifty Metal index had surged over 20 per cent this calendar year, while the Nifty 50 declined almost 10 per cent.Jatin Gedia, VP-Technical Research at Teji Mandi says that the Metal index is undergoing a consolidation phase which is along expected lines after a stellar outperformance.The analyst believes that the uptrend is intact, and the index is quoting above the 20-week average (12,470). Gedia expects the previous resistance zone of 12,500-12,470 to act as a support zone now. The analyst expects Nifty Metal to broadly consolidate between 12,500-13,500.Among individual stocks, Vedanta has slumped nearly 20 per cent so far in June. National Aluminium (NALCO), Hindalco and SAIL dropped around 12 - 15 per cent each.Current Market Price: ₹282