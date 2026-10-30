Vedanta Oil and Gas shares zoom 18% as Q2 profit rises manifold to ₹746 cr

Vedanta Oil and Gas Ltd shares surged 18 per cent in trade on Friday after the company reported a multifold rise in net profit for the second quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27) as a spike in oil helped offset a fall in production.

The stock opened 8 per cent higher at ₹30.38 on the NSE, snapping a two-day losing streak, and extended its gains to hit an intraday high of ₹32.90.

As of 12:15 PM, the stock was trading at ₹31.84, holding on to most of its gains.

Vedanta Oil and Gas, which began trading on the NSE and BSE in June this year following its demerger from Vedanta Ltd, also witnessed a sharp spike in trading volumes on Friday. According to NSE data, nearly 170 million shares changed hands, compared with 13.75 million shares traded in the previous session.

At the CMP, Vedanta Oil and Gas shares remain more than 15 per cent below their NSE listing price of ₹38. According to an exchange filing, Vedanta Oil and Gas reported a net profit of ₹746 crore for the second quarter of FY27, compared with a loss of ₹152 crore in the preceding three months of April-June. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 500 pts; Nifty SmallCap down 1% as Welspun Corp, Redington weigh The company said that its numbers are comparable on a Y-o-Y basis, as the company came into existence only in May 2026. Revenue came in marginally lower at ₹2,486 crore in the quarter ended September, as against ₹2,507 crore in the June quarter, the filing showed.

Oil and gas production dropped 19 per cent Y-o-Y to 72,200 barrels of oil and oil equivalent gas per day. The firm realised a 40 per cent higher price of USD 97 per barrel in the quarter as compared to USD 69.1 per barrel. For the first half of FY27, revenue increased 8 per cent to ₹4,993 crore, and Ebitda rose 14 per cent to ₹2,625 crore. The company reported a PAT of ₹594 crore from continuing operations in H1FY27, compared with ₹1,691 crore including discontinued operations. Vedanta Oil and Gas is also pursuing deepwater exploration on India's east coast, a full-phase alkaline-surfactant-polymer (ASP) injection programme in northern Rajasthan and further exploration in the Northeast. The initiatives are intended to support recovery from existing assets while developing new sources of production.