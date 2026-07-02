Vedanta Oil & Gas zooms 40% in 2 days; should you buy, hold or sell stock?

At 02:13 PM, Vedanta Oil & Gas quoted 16.7 per cent higher at ₹45.25, as compared to 0.52 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter more than doubled with a combined 361 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Vedanta Oil & Gas benefits from an established production base led by the Rajasthan block, supplemented by Ravva and Cambay assets. Its sizeable scale of operations (production of ~87,200 boepd in FY2026) supports healthy revenue visibility, going forward. Its low operating cost (US$15- 16/boe) and competitive F&D costs support strong operating margins (40–45%), providing resilience to profitability and cash flows despite commodity price volatility, said ICRA.

The ratings could be upgraded if Vedanta Oil & Gas demonstrates a material increase in the scale of reserves leading to higher production, along with a consistent improvement in reserve metrics such as reserve replacement ratio (RRR) and reserve life index (RLI), and healthy growth in earnings and cash flows on a sustained basis, resulting in a sustained improvement in its leverage and coverage metrics. Also, the rating would remain sensitive to the credit profile of the overall Vedanta Group, the rating agency said.

Vedanta Oil & Gas – should you buy, hold or sell?

Vedanta Oil & Gas stock has seen a sharp rally as investors responded positively to its standalone identity following the Vedanta Group demerger.

ALSO READ: TCS, Infosys: 8 out of 9 Nifty IT stocks trade up to 26% below 200-DMA The move has shifted market focus towards the company's core oil and gas business, which is expected to benefit from rising domestic energy demand and steady production growth. The strong buying interest, supported by high trading volumes, indicates improving market sentiment.

However, after such a sharp upmove in a single session, some short-term profit booking or consolidation cannot be ruled out. Investors with a medium- to long-term horizon can continue to hold the stock, as the business fundamentals remain encouraging. Fresh investors should avoid chasing the rally and instead look to accumulate on dips for a better risk-reward opportunity, said Ravi Singh, Mastertrust. ======================================================= Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.