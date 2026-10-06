Vedanta dividend announcement after demerger: shares were in an uptrend on Tuesday after the company announced that its board will meet later this week to recommend an interim dividend for shareholders. Vedanta shares were in an uptrend on Tuesday after the company announced that its board will meet later this week to recommend an interim dividend for shareholders.

If approved, this will be the first interim dividend by the Anil Agarwal-led company since its demerger, which became effective in April this year.

On the bourses, Vedanta shares opened higher at ₹257.20 and extended gains to hit an intraday high of ₹264.90, up 4 per cent, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

As of 10:30 AM, the shares were holding on to their gains and trading near the day's high at ₹264.90. More than 7 million shares of the diversified metals company changed hands, data showed.

Vedanta dividend announcement According to an exchange filing, a board meeting is scheduled to take place on October 8 to consider and approve the first interim dividend on equity shares, if any, for the financial year 2026-27. Vedanta dividend 2026 record date ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Trent, RIL lead 300-point gains in Sensex; Honasa Consumer jumps 11% The company has fixed October 14 as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for participation in the dividend payment exercise. "The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend, if declared, is being fixed as Wednesday, October 14, 2026," Vedanta said in filing.

Recently, Vedanta had undertaken a demerger exercise to split its businesses into five independent listed companies. The company had set April 30, 2026, as the record date for the demerger. It issued one equity share of each of the five companies to eligible shareholders. This means shareholders of Vedanta received one share of each of the five demerged companies for every one share of Vedanta held by them as of the record date. Vedanta stock: Technical view Harish Jujarey, AVP head - technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart, said that Vedanta stock has been consolidating in a broad range with a negative bias after the demerger. Last week, the stock found support near the June low of ₹249 and has shown a decent recovery from these levels. Going ahead, ₹249 will remain a key support zone. On the upside, the 200-DMA is placed around ₹270, while ₹290 will act as a major resistance.