Ventive Hospitality share price: Shares of hotels company : Shares of hotels company Ventive Hospitality jumped over 5 per cent in Wednesday's trading session after the company unveiled its vision for the financial year 2030-31, which includes doubling operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the next five years.

Ventive Hospitality's share price hit the day's high of ₹555.60 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), rising as much as 5.10 per cent over the last close. As of 10.50 AM, it was trading 1.3 per cent higher at ₹548.75 apiece, while NSE's Nifty 50 index was up 1.97 per cent at 25,847.

This year, the hospitality stock has lost 24 per cent so far. It listed in the Indian stock market on December 30, 2024.

Ventive Hospitality FY31 vision According to the investor presentation by the company, Ventive Hospitality is looking to double its operating EBITDA to ₹2,000–2,200 crore by FY31, led by strong industry tailwinds and plans to expand its luxury hospitality portfolio through a combination of organic development, promoter-group right of first offer (ROFO) assets and third-party acquisitions. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex surges 1,900 pts, Nifty tops 25,900; Nifty Financial Svcs up 2% The management also highlighted the company’s strong positioning in India’s premium hospitality market. Ventive is developing India's first Ritz-Carlton Reserve across a 420+ acre estate in Sahyadri Hills, Maharashtra, with Phase 1 comprising 80 keys and an expected opening in FY29.

With stabilized EBITDA potential of ₹50 crore (5 per cent of FY26 EBITDA), the development will strengthen Ventive's luxury portfolio and tap into the growing demand for premium experiential hospitality, premium leisure, wellness tourism and branded residences, said domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Ventive has a committed development pipeline of 421 keys across six markets, requiring ₹1400 crore capex and expected to generate stabilised EBITDA of ₹250 crore. Moreover, Ventive has a ROFO for 1,114 keys in Navi Mumbai and Pune and plans to add 300-400 keys through third-party acquisitions. MOFSL said that Ventive’s growth is expected to be driven by rapid multi-city expansion, infrastructure-led demand, limited supply conditions in key markets such as Pune, and diversification into membership-led hospitality through Soho House.