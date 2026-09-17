Venus Pipes & Tubes share price movement

Venus Pipes & Tubes’ share price rallied 7 per cent, hitting a 52-week high of ₹2,078.10 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day after its board approved a preferential issue of 2.23 million equity shares at ₹1,670 per share, raising ₹372 crore. The proceeds are primarily earmarked for debt repayment.

The proposed allottees include investor Ashish Kacholia, Tata Multicap Fund and Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company.

The stock price of the iron & steel products company surpassed its previous high of ₹2,045 touched on September 15, 2026. In the past nine trading days, Venus Pipes’ market price surged 30 per cent. It bounced back 134 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹888.45 touched on March 30, 2026.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 200 pts | Yatharth Hospital rallies 8% on huge volume At 11:12 AM, Venues Pipes quoted 7 per cent higher at ₹2,072.05, compared to a 0.13 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. Venus Pipes – Board approves fund raising via preferential issue Venus Pipes is engaged in manufacturing all kinds of stainless steel pipes & tubes and dealing in all kinds of steel pipes, tubes, and others. Venus Pipes & Tubes' Board of Directors on September 16, 2026, approved raising ₹372 crore at ₹1,670 per share by allotting 2.23 million equity shares on a preferential basis to 18 investors including investor Ashish Kacholia, Tata Multicap Fund, Tata Business Cycle Fund, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company, Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC and Whiteoak Capital Equity Fund among others.

Venus Pipes said the proceeds will be used for repayment/prepayment, in full or part, of certain borrowings availed by the company (including estimated prepayment charges, if any), along with accrued interest payments. ALSO READ: Asset Reconstruction Company shares debut at IPO price of ₹139 on bourses Meanwhile, Venus Pipes stated in its FY26 annual report that the company stands to benefit from the favourable outlook of the global stainless steel pipes and tubes industry, which is expected to witness steady growth driven by rising demand from oil & gas, power and energy, process industries, engineering, and new-age applications including hydrogen, clean energy, and data centres.

The company’s focused positioning in stainless steel pipes and tubes places it well to serve critical applications requiring corrosion resistance, high purity, pressure integrity, and reliable performance under demanding operating conditions. Additionally, increasing investments in CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) and PNG (Piped Natural Gas) distribution networks, semiconductor manufacturing, and industrial infrastructure in India and other emerging markets are expected to create meaningful growth opportunities for the company’s product portfolio. The accelerating transition towards cleaner energy systems and sustainable industrial practices further reinforces long-term demand for high-quality stainless steel tubular products. Backed by its expanding product range, deepening customer relationships, and growing manufacturing capabilities, Venus Pipes is well positioned to capitalize on these evolving opportunities across both domestic and international markets, the company said.