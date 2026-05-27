Venus Pipes jumps 6% after Q4 results; here's why Antique remains bullish

Shares of Venus Pipes & Tubes climbed 5.66 per cent to hit an intra-day high of ₹1,519 apiece on the NSE on Wednesday after the company announced its financial results for the fourth quarter (Q4) and full financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

The stock, however, pared some gains but continued to witness buying interest. At 10:06 AM, Venus Pipes was trading at ₹1,472.30, up 2.41 per cent from its previous close. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 was trading at 23,922, up 9 points or 0.04 per cent.

Venus Pipes Q4 results

Revenue from operations increased 17.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹302.2 crore from ₹258.1 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 18.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹49.4 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹41.6 crore in Q4FY25, according to the company’s exchange filing. Further, the company’s board has recommended a final dividend of ₹0.50 per equity share (representing 5 per cent) of face value ₹10 each for FY26. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Commenting on the performance, Arun Kothari, managing director, Venus Pipes & Tubes, said: “We are proud to report our best-ever annual performance despite a challenging global environment. Revenue grew 22 per cent to ₹1,167 crore in FY26, the highest in the company’s history. While we navigate volatility in raw material prices and energy-related uncertainties, our focus remains on operational efficiency, disciplined execution, and customer-centric growth. As we enter FY27, we remain committed to strengthening our manufacturing capabilities, expanding our product portfolio, and pivoting towards integrated solutions offerings.”

Antique reiterates ‘Buy’ Analysts at Antique Stock Broking maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of ₹1,593 per share (unchanged from ₹1,592 earlier), based on a target FY28E P/E multiple of 17x. The brokerage revised its estimates in line with FY26 performance and management guidance, leading to a 6 per cent reduction in FY27 EPS estimates. The target price implies a potential upside of nearly 5 per cent from the current market price. Analysts Pallav Agarwal and Dhruvesh Kanakia said Venus Pipes reported standalone Q4FY26 revenue of around ₹300 crore, which was 8.5 per cent below Antique’s estimates and 3.5 per cent below consensus estimates due to lower exports.

“Management targets 20 per cent Y-o-Y volume growth with 17 per cent Ebitda margin in FY27, aided by new capacities ramping up and supported by resilient domestic demand driven by higher infrastructure capex allocation in the FY27 Union Budget. Margins are expected to be supported by product mix improvement, including fittings and value-added products such as hygienic stainless steel pipes and titanium tubes, along with operating leverage from higher capacity,” the analysts said in a research report. They further noted that in May 2026, the company commissioned additional seamless tubes capacity, including 6,000 MTPA of mother hollow pipes, taking total capacity to 48,000 MTPA, comprising 27,600 MTPA of welded tubes and 20,400 MTPA of seamless tubes.