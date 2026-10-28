Vinay Rajani expects Nifty to rally above 22,800; shares 2 stock ideas

Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities believes that a sustained move above 22,800 could clear the 20-DEMA resistance and open the way for Nifty toward the next resistance at 23,175.

Stocks to buy: Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities recommends Sagility and Cohance Life.