Home / Markets / News / Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities bullish on Shipping Corp & one other stock

Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities bullish on Shipping Corp & one other stock

Immediate resistance for Nifty 50 is placed at 22,875, followed by 23,080. On the downside, support has shifted higher to around 22,550.

Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities bullish on Shipping Corp & one other stock
Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities bullish on Shipping Corp & one other stock
Vinay Rajani Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2026 | 8:06 AM IST
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Disclaimer: This article is written by Vinay Rajani, CMT, senior technical analyst, HDFC securities. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised. 
 
Nifty View
 
Nifty gained for the second consecutive session, rising 220 points to close at 22,776. After opening nearly 50 points higher, supported by favorable global cues, the index sustained its upward momentum throughout the session and settled near the day’s high.
 
The short-term trend of the Nifty has turned positive, with the index closing above its five-day EMA for the first time since September 23. Immediate resistance is placed at 22,875, followed by 23,080. On the downside, support has shifted higher to around 22,550.
 
Buy RK Forge 732, SL 685 , Tgt 775
 
Stock price has found support on its 50 DEMA and broken out from the “Flag” pattern on the daily chart. Price rise is accompanied by rise in volumes. Stock is placed above all key moving averages now, which indicates bullish trend on short term time frame. Daily RSI has been sustaining above 50.
 
Buy SCI(Shipping Corporation) 289, SL 275, Tgt 305
 
Stock price has found support near its 200 SDMA and 50 WEMA and bounced back healthy correction. Stock price has also formed double bottom pattern near 261, which further confirms bullish reversal. Indicators and oscillators have turned bullish on the daily charts.
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First Published: Oct 07 2026 | 8:06 AM IST

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