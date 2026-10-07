Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities bullish on Shipping Corp & one other stock

Disclaimer: This article is written by Vinay Rajani, CMT, senior technical analyst, HDFC securities. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

Nifty View

Nifty gained for the second consecutive session, rising 220 points to close at 22,776. After opening nearly 50 points higher, supported by favorable global cues, the index sustained its upward momentum throughout the session and settled near the day’s high.

The short-term trend of the Nifty has turned positive, with the index closing above its five-day EMA for the first time since September 23. Immediate resistance is placed at 22,875, followed by 23,080. On the downside, support has shifted higher to around 22,550.